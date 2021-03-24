The Ottawa area's weekly COVID-19 vaccine checkup: March 25

CBC Ottawa is doing a weekly roundup of COVID-19 vaccine developments in the region, every Thursday.

Ontario has set wide vaccine guidelines and given health units some flexibility around it. Some, but not all, of the ways the province's health units may differ from the province are singled out below.

Across Ontario

This week, Ontario started offering appointments to people born in or before 1946, and in its three regions with pharmacy pilot projects to those born in or before 1961.

Premier Doug Ford hinted Monday that a next round of expansion will focus on Toronto as well as York and Peel regions. The province said more details would be shared "in the coming days."

It has not moved fully to Phase 2 of its three-phase vaccine plan, though it has started vaccinating some of the groups covered by it, such as individuals aged 75 to 79 mentioned above.

Ottawa

Ottawa opened two more vaccine clinics at city hall and in Kanata, and plans six rural pop-up clinic. It's handling some glitches with the provincial system around double booking and second doses.

On Friday, its vaccine eligibility moved to Indigenous people age 40 and above. A family clinic was just announced for next month.

The city has given about 100,000 doses out of its population of about 1,050,000. Keep in mind here and in the other health units that many groups of people are not yet eligible.

Renfrew County

Renfrew County's medical officer of health said this week that supply problems are leading it to a different vaccine strategy compared to health units with large cities.

The county is vaccinating all health-care workers and Indigenous people 18 years old and over, but is not yet able to vaccinate people 75 to 79. Anyone in that age group can register to get an appointment when vaccines are available.

It has given about 11,500 doses, according to Dr. Robert Cushman, out of a population of about 109,000 people.

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington

One of the regions involved in Ontario's pharmacy pilot project is the Kingston area, which has administered more doses to people 60 to 64 than any other age group.

Otherwise, it's generally following the province's plan.

The region, with a population of about 213,000, has given more than 35,000 vaccine doses to residents.

Eastern Ontario Health Unit

The EOHU is generally following the province's plan.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Paul Roumeliotis said Monday the health unit will expand existing vaccine clinics to include more stations as the rollout expands.

Among a population of about 209,000, about 20,000 vaccine doses have been administered.

Hastings Prince Edward

The health unit for the Belleville area said this week it is finishing vaccinating at retirement homes, its high-priority health-care workers and Indigenous adults.

A new clinic is opening Monday at Trenton's Duncan McDonald Memorial Community Gardens.

Second doses are going ahead as scheduled in Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory.

The unit, which a population of about 168,000, has administered about 22,000 vaccine doses.

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark

LGL has said it wants to finish planning both pop-up clinics in smaller communities to go with its four current locations, and how in-home vaccines will work.

It, unlike the other health units, shares how many people it has vaccinated: about 14,000 have had at least one dose.

There's a population of about 173,000.

Western Quebec

In western Quebec, Health Minister Christian Dubé said Tuesday the province is sending about 3,500 more doses to the Outaouais in the next two weeks, saying it's a younger region overall that didn't get as many doses as older regions at first.

It has given more than 28,000 vaccine doses among a population of about 386,000.

For Grenville-sur-la-Rouge — technically in the Laurentians health authority, but within CBC Ottawa's coverage area — residents can make appointments for a pharmacy vaccine starting Monday and get those vaccines starting April 5.