The Ottawa area's weekly COVID-19 vaccination checkup: June 3

A man is welcomed to a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Montreal on June 1, 2021. Quebec has been adding walk-in clinics, including in the Outaouais. (Paul Chiasson/Canadian Press)

Highlights:

There have been more than 1,350,000 doses administered in the wider Ottawa-Gatineau region, which has about 2.3 million residents. That's about 150,000 doses more than last Thursday — with one health unit now sharing more accurate data.

Ontario has issued broad vaccination guidelines, but has also given local health units some flexibility. There's more information in the links at the bottom of the page.

The provincial picture

Ontario has a plan to get people their second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine, starting this week with residents 80 and over.

Ottawa Morning 8:27 Ontario to begin speeding up eligibility for second COVID vaccine dose The province says most Ontarians could be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of summer. A member of the province’s vaccine distribution task force explains how the plan will work. 8:27

The rollout didn't go as planned in some parts of the region due to technical problems. Some parts of eastern Ontario are also reporting lack of supply.

Quebec has shortened the recommended interval between AstraZeneca-Oxford doses, and is now aiming for eight weeks. An update on second doses is expected Thursday.

Canada's national vaccine task force says people can get a different type of vaccine for their second dose in certain situations, saying research from other countries has found it's safe and effective.

Ontario has said it will give people who got an AstraZeneca shot the option of choosing a different second dose. Quebec had already announced plans to mix vaccine doses.

Ontario is working on updated guidance for people who have had a first dose, according to Ottawa's Dr. Vera Etches.

WATCH | The guidance about when to mix vaccine doses:

Canada OKs mixing COVID-19 vaccines The National 2:00 The National Advisory Committee on Immunization says AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccines can be swapped for Pfizer or Moderna for the second dose. Limited evidence suggests the immunity from mixing doses is just as good, and may be better than two of the same. 2:00

It is now mandatory for Ontario long-term care home staff to get vaccinated unless they can prove they have a medical reason not to.

As of Wednesday, more than 70 per cent of Ontario adults had received their first dose and about six per cent had a second.

Students in Quebec will soon be able to get a dose at school when special COVID-19 vaccination clinics start Monday.

Ottawa

Officials in the capital are bringing back pop-up vaccine clinics for residents of some priority areas, but say there's no guarantee every neighbourhood in need will get one.

More than 600,000 doses have now been given to Ottawa residents, including more than 53,000 second doses.

More than 50 per cent of the city's population of about 1,050,000 has had at least one dose, or nearly 65 per cent of adult residents. Six per cent of its adults have had a second dose.

More than one-third of residents age 18 to 29 have had at least a first dose.

Western Quebec

Six local walk-in clinics are now offering second AstraZeneca doses, and a new pop-up clinics for first doses starts Thursday.

The Outaouais has distributed more than 260,000 vaccine doses among a population of about 386,000. That includes more than 15,000 second doses.

The Centre communautaire de Wakefield La Pêche is hosting walk-in vaccinations, both for first doses and second AstraZeneca-Oxford doses. (Stéphane Leclerc/Radio-Canada)

Eastern Ontario Health Unit

The EOHU is still figuring out how to get second doses into thousands of residents who booked appointments before mid-March, and says it will soon be calling them to scedhule an appointment.

Youth vaccination clinics will start the week of June 14. Parents are invited to call the EOHU for more information.

More than 109,000 vaccine doses have been administered among a population of about 209,000. It's given at least one dose to more than two-third of adults.

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington

The region's outgoing medical officer of health said Monday the local vaccination campaign finally appears to be slowing the rate of infection.

WATCH | Dr. Kieran Moore's Monday update:

Children age 12 to 17 can now add their names to a daily standby list.

The region, with a population of about 213,000, has given more than 127,000 vaccine doses to residents, including more than 10,000 second doses — more than doubling that second dose number in the last week.

It's now given a first dose to more than 60 per cent of its eligible population age 12 and up and a second dose to about six per cent of eligible people.

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark

Youth vaccine clinics run June 11-25. School boards will be a main source of booking information in the days to come.

About 99,000 of the region's 173,000 residents have received at least one dose, and more than 10,000 have had a second.

Ninety per cent of residents age 60 and over have had a first dose. Nearly 20 per cent of residents age 80 and over have had their second.

The region is now sharing more vaccination data, including doses administered through pharmacies.

Update: In an effort to help reduce phone wait times at our call centre – if you are eligible to rebook for an earlier second dose, you can now do so through our local online booking system. <a href="https://t.co/6QqsE01FVx">https://t.co/6QqsE01FVx</a><br>More info on 2nd dose eligibility here: <a href="https://t.co/Lr4uJuu4WJ">https://t.co/Lr4uJuu4WJ</a> —@LGLHealthUnit

Hastings Prince Edward

Nearly 100,000 doses have been administered to this area's residents, including more than 8,200 second doses.

Fifty-four per cent of the local population of about 168,000 has now had a first dose and five per cent have had a second.

Our first student clinic started today! HPE students are lining up to get their shots. Students can register for their vaccines at our upcoming clinics <a href="https://t.co/tvAdn2jXrW">https://t.co/tvAdn2jXrW</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Vax2PlayHPE?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Vax2PlayHPE</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/VaccinateHPE?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#VaccinateHPE</a> <a href="https://t.co/EhgoNI4PpW">pic.twitter.com/EhgoNI4PpW</a> —@HPEPublicHealth

Renfrew County

Renfrew County's standby list for first doses now requires people to sign up each week.

With a population of about 109,000, Renfrew County has distributed nearly 50,000 doses, or enough for more than half its adult population.