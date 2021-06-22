The Ottawa area's weekly COVID-19 vaccination checkup: June 24

Highlights:

All adults in Quebec can now accerate their second dose appointment.

That will be the case in Ontario as of Monday.

Health officials deal with a slight Pfizer delay.

More changes of note in Ottawa, Belleville and Brockville.

Every Thursday, CBC Ottawa brings you this roundup of COVID-19 vaccination developments throughout the region. You can find more information through links at the bottom of the page.

There have been nearly 1.975 million doses administered in the wider Ottawa-Gatineau region, which has about 2.3 million residents. That adds up to more than 200,000 doses in the past week.

Provincial picture

Ontario moved its second dose booking timeline again in the past week thanks in part to a surge in Moderna vaccine deliveries. All adults can try to accelerate their second dose appointment, or make a new one, as of Monday.

A slight delay in Pfizer shipments led health units to shuffle some plans. Most switched people's second doses from Pfizer to Moderna, reminding people this is safe and effective, so they can save Pfizer doses for youth.

The Kingston area's health unit stood out when it said it would have to delay some youth appointments.

About 77 per cent of Ontario adults have received their first dose, and about 26 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Getting between 70 and 80 per cent of Ontario's adults partially vaccinated, as well as 25 per cent fully vaccinated, is one factor that would qualify Ontario for a move to the third phase of its reopening plan. Ontario is currently in the first phase.

In Quebec, all adults can now accelerate their appointment for a second vaccine dose. Neither Ontario nor Quebec has shared details on how, or when, youth can do the same.

More then 70 per cent of Quebec residents have had at least one dose.

Canada's national task force recommends giving an mRNA second dose to those who received AstraZeneca-Oxford for their first dose because of evidence it offers better protection. Both Ontario and Quebec are still giving second AstraZeneca doses to people who would prefer one.

The federal government is also changing some international travel rules in early July for fully vaccinated citizens and permanent residents. It should have enough doses to fully vaccinate every eligible Canadian by the end of July.

Ottawa

The capital recently received a surge of tens of thousands of doses, which allowed it to open new vaccine clinics at the Canadian Tire Centre and University of Ottawa.

Clinics have also experienced hundreds of no-shows at appointments every day and have turned to standby lists to use those doses.

Nearly 900,000 doses have now been given to Ottawa residents. That includes nearly 200,000 second doses.

More than 65 per cent of the city's population of about 1,050,000 has had at least one dose, including more than 75 per cent of eligible residents 12 and older.

That breaks down to:

At least 80 per cent first dose coverage for every age group 40 and above.

More than 60 per cent for teens, those in their 20s, and those in their 30s.

In addition, more than 20 per cent of eligible residents in the capital are now fully vaccinated, including more than half of residents in their 70s and one-third of residents in their 60s.

A combined bar and line graph shows the percentage of Ottawa residents in each age demographic that have received a first dose, and have been fully vaccinated. Older groups had earlier access and better vaccine coverage. (Ottawa Public Health)

Western Quebec

The Pfizer delay means the local health authority is only offering Moderna at walk-in clinics.

The Outaouais has distributed more than 340,000 doses — combined first and second — among a population of about 386,000.

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark

More than 125,000 of the region's 173,000 residents have received at least one dose, and more than 28,000 are fully vaccinated.

The health unit has given a first dose to more than 75 per cent of people in each age demographic older than 30. More than half of those in their 20s, as well as those age 12-17, have one dose.

More than half of residents older than 80 are fully vaccinated.

People who got a first dose at some community clinics in April, May and June have been automatically rebooked for a second dose. They're asked to call the health unit if they can't make it.

The health unit has also launched a new online cancellation form and another form for reporting out-of-province vaccination.

Hastings Prince Edward

More than 143,000 doses have been administered to this area's residents, including more than 32,000 second doses.

Nearly 75 per cent of the eligible local population of about 168,000 has now had a first dose. Twenty-two per cent are fully vaccinated.

The health unit's dashboard now has details on vaccinations at CFB Trenton: nearly 80 per cent of its members are fully vaccinated. Those are separate from the resident count.

Officials invite everyone who hasn't yet had a first dose to check all the options available and tell them the barriers they face.

The health unit has given nearly four times as many second doses as first doses in the last seven days.

Eastern Ontario Health Unit

More than 161,000 vaccine doses have been administered among a population of about 209,000. More than 80 per cent of residents have had a first dose, said Dr. Paul Roumeliotis, the region's medical officer of health, on Monday.

Roumeliotis added its daily standby lists have worked well and wasted vials has not been an issue.

Renfrew County

With a population of about 109,000, Renfrew County has distributed nearly 83,000 doses.

Nearly 70 per cent of its eligible population has at least a first dose and about 16 per cent are fully vaccinated.

First dose coverage is near or above 90 per cent for every age group 60 and above.

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington

The region, with a population of about 213,000, has given more than 189,000 vaccine doses — combined first and second — to residents, including more than 46,000 second doses.

The health unit has now given a first dose to more than 75 per cent of its eligible population 12 and older, and nearly 25 per cent of eligible people have been fully vaccinated.