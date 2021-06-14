The Ottawa area's weekly COVID-19 vaccination checkup: June 17

Highlights:

Ontario lowers the wait time between AstraZeneca doses.

Delta variant vaccine strategy doesn't yet include eastern Ontario.

More Quebecers can try to move up their second dose appointments.

Other changes of note in Ottawa, the Outaouais and the EOHU.

There have been more than 1.75 million doses administered in the wider Ottawa-Gatineau region, which has about 2.3 million residents. That adds up to about 200,000 doses more than last Thursday.

The provincial picture

Ontario lowered the minimum amount of time between doses from 12 weeks to eight for people who got a first AstraZeneca-Oxford dose.

On Monday, the province let people take a crack at booking under this new timeline. As has become the norm, local health units didn't have the vaccine supply to get everyone the appointment they wanted right away.

Other parts of Ontario deemed delta variant "hot spots" are now under a different second dose strategy than the rest of the province. None of these hot spots are in eastern Ontario, but this strategy can shift.

Outside those hot spots, the next expansion is expected to happen on July 19 for people who got a first Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna dose on or before May 9. That timeline could change.

WATCH | 2nd doses versus the delta variant:

COVID-19 vaccines can help Canada beat delta variant, experts say The National 3:34 The U.K. has delayed further reopening because of a spike in the delta coronavirus variant, but experts say Canada can prevent the same thing with a push on COVID-19 vaccines — including second doses. 3:34

As of Wednesday, about 75 per cent of Ontario adults had received their first dose, and about 17 per cent had their second.

Getting 75 per cent of Ontario's adults partially vaccinated and 20 per cent fully vaccinated is one factor that would qualify Ontario for a move to the second phase of its reopening plan.

Quebecers age 40 and up can go online to move up their appointments for their second dose, and this is now the case regardless of which vaccine they received for their first dose.

All Quebec adults will be eligible to try to move their second dose appointment as of June 23.

Ottawa

Pop-up clinics now take eligible residents of any priority neighbourhood for first and second doses, not just the area around the clinic.

High-risk health-care workers can join a weekly standby list for second doses.

The city will hold rural second dose clinics next week for people who got a first dose at a rural clinic and don't yet have a second dose lined up. Either the city or Ottawa Public Health will call these people to book the appointment.

WATCH | OCDC inmates only offered vaccines in May:

Some inmates waited until May for COVID-19 vaccine: CBC News analysis The National 2:03 Inmates were designated as a high-risk population after COVID-19 spread rapidly through Canadian jails and prisons, but a CBC News analysis found some provincial facilities didn’t make first doses available until May. And some prisoners say they received limited information about vaccinations. 2:03

Nearly 790,000 doses have now been given to Ottawa residents. That includes about 126,000 second doses.

This past weekend was the first time the number of second doses given was more than its number of first doses. Saturday also set a new record for most doses given in a day at 16,250.

Nearly 65 per cent of the city's population of about 1,050,000 has had at least one dose, including nearly 75 per cent of adult residents.

In addition, 15 per cent of adults in the capital have had a second dose and half the population 80 and over are now fully vaccinated.

Western Quebec

The Outaouais has distributed more than 315,000 vaccine doses among a population of about 386,000. As of Tuesday, the percentage of its population with at least one dose sat at about 65 per cent, still behind the province's 69.2 per cent.

Local schools are part of a two-week youth vaccination drive.

The Outaouais health authority says it won't be able to offer second AstraZeneca doses at walk-in clinics because supply has run low and public health wants to keep vials for appointments that have already been made.

As of its most recent update late last week, Kitigan Zibi said 56 per cent of its population had a first dose, while 43 per cent were fully vaccinated.

A group of children age 12 and up arrive at a youth COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Gatineau, Que., in June 2021. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

Eastern Ontario Health Unit

It has moved to daily standby lists for people looking for either a first or second dose and can get to a clinic in 40 minutes.

More than 140,000 vaccine doses have been administered among a population of about 209,000. Medical Officer of Health Dr. Paul Roumeliotis said Monday that's about 80 per cent of its eligible population and 85 per cent of adults.

Renfrew County

People here who got a first AstraZeneca dose will get an email from the health unit if they were vaccinated at one of its clinics. If they got it at a pharmacy, they can either reach back out to the pharmacy, or book a clinic spot for their second dose.

The public health unit has reminded residents of their options to cancel an appointment they no longer need.

With a population of about 109,000, Renfrew County has distributed nearly 75,000 doses.

More than two-thirds of its eligible population has at least a first dose and about 10 per cent have had their second.

Hastings Prince Edward

More than 130,000 doses have been administered to this area's residents, including more than 23,000 second doses.

Seventy per cent of the eligible local population of about 168,000 has now had a first dose. Nearly 15 per cent have had a second.

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington

The region, with a population of about 213,000, has given more than 165,000 vaccine doses to residents, including more than 26,000 second doses.

It's now given a first dose to nearly 75 per cent of its eligible population age 12 and up and a second dose to about 15 per cent of eligible people.

More than half of every adult age group has had a first dose and children age 12 to 17 aren't far behind.

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark

About 122,000 of the region's 173,000 residents have received at least one dose, and more than 17,000 have had a second.

It has vaccinated more than 75 per cent of those in each age demographic older than 30. More than 40 per cent of residents older than 80 have had a second dose.