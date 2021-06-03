The Ottawa area's weekly COVID-19 vaccination checkup: June 10

Highlights:

Ontario and Quebec are trying to get second doses into more arms, but vaccine shortages are getting in the way.

Travel rules are changing for those who are fully vaccinated.

The Outaouais now has a travelling "Vaccibus."

Every Thursday, CBC Ottawa brings you this roundup of COVID-19 vaccination developments throughout the region.

There have been more than 1,540,000 doses administered in the wider Ottawa-Gatineau region, which has about 2.3 million residents. That's about 175,000 doses more than last Thursday.

Ontario has issued broad vaccination guidelines, but has also given local health units some flexibility. There's more information in the links at the bottom of the page.

The provincial picture

On Monday, more Ontarians became eligible to book an appointment for their second dose through the provincial system. That happened earlier than expected, but it didn't all go according to plan.

Anyone who received a first dose of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine and wants a second dose of any kind can now try to book through a participating pharmacy. A minimum 12 weeks are required between doses.

The province has said it plans to give residents that same option through its own booking system. As always, it all depends on the vaccine supply within each health unit.

As of Wednesday, more than 70 per cent of Ontario adults had received their first dose, and about 10 per cent had their second.

WATCH | Some of the snags in Monday's expansion:

Ottawa residents struggle to find appointments for earlier second doses of the vaccine CBC News Ottawa 0:52 Michael Kornecook, 79, says he tried to move up his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, the first day he was eligible to do so, but found very limited options for available appointments. 0:52

Quebec has reduced the interval required between first and second doses of all vaccines to eight weeks. Residents are gradually being allowed to rebook appointments by age group.

As of Thursday, Quebecers age 65 and over who got a first Pfizer-BioNTech dose can try to rebook their second appointment. The province says it doesn't have a sufficient supply of AstraZeneca or Moderna vaccines to allow those residents to rebook just yet.

Quebec said Tuesday nearly 80 per cent of residents age 12 and up had either had a first dose or had made an appointment for one.

Once people are fully vaccinated, they'll be able to take advantage of new travel rules announced by the federal government on Wednesday.

Ottawa

The technical problems with the provincial booking system were solved late last week.

Nearly 700,000 doses have now been given to Ottawa residents. That includes nearly 80,000 second doses, a number that's doubled in about two weeks.

Nearly 60 per cent of the city's population of about 1,050,000 has had at least one dose, or 70 per cent of adult residents. Eight per cent of its adults have had a second dose.

More than half of residents in their 30s have had at least a first dose, so have more than 25 per cent of children age 12 to 17.

Western Quebec

The Outaouais has distributed more than 280,000 vaccine doses among a population of about 386,000.

It's given a first dose to more than 50 per cent of every age group over 18 and more than 75 per cent of every age group 45 and up.

The region has added a repurposed Société de transport de l'Outaouais "Vaccibus" to its mobile vaccination offerings.

This 'vaccibus' is now making the rounds in the Outaouais, delivering both first and second doses. (Catherine Morasse/Radio-Canada)

Eastern Ontario Health Unit

More than 124,000 vaccine doses have been administered among a population of about 209,000.

More than 40 per cent of its population above age 80 has had a second dose.

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington

The region, with a population of about 213,000, has given nearly 147,000 vaccine doses to residents, including more than 16,000 second doses.

It's now given a first dose to nearly 70 per cent of its eligible population age 12 and up and a second dose to about nine per cent of eligible people.

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark

About 114,000 of the region's 173,000 residents have received at least one dose, and more than 10,000 have had a second.

Nearly 80 per cent of its adult residents have had a first dose.

Seventy-six per cent of residents age 50 to 59 and over have now had a first dose. More than 27 per cent of residents age 80 and over have had their second.

Hastings Prince Edward

More than 117,000 doses have been administered to this area's residents, including more than 15,200 second doses.

Sixty per cent of the local population of about 168,000 has now had a first dose and nine per cent have had a second.

Standby list for <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/vaccination?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#vaccination</a> now expanded to include individuals who are eligible for second doses. 70+, high-risk health care workers, indigenous individuals, and those who received first dose before April 18 are now eligible! <a href="https://t.co/AyttVYXMDe">https://t.co/AyttVYXMDe</a> <a href="https://t.co/ucskUgYPXC">https://t.co/ucskUgYPXC</a> —@HPEPublicHealth

Renfrew County

Youth clinics in Renfrew County start next week.

With a population of about 109,000, Renfrew County has distributed nearly 58,000 doses.

Nearly 60 per cent of its adult population has a first dose, including more than half every age group over age 45 and more than 75 per cent of every age group over 60.