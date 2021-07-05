The Ottawa area's weekly COVID-19 vaccination checkup: July 8

A person looks at their bandage after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine during a drive-thru clinic at Richardson Stadium in Kingston last Friday. (Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press)

There have been nearly 2.5 million doses administered in the wider Ottawa-Gatineau region, which has about 2.3 million residents.

That adds up to about 250,000 doses in the past week, many more second doses than first doses.

Provincial picture

Children age 12 to 17 in Ontario can now make or move a second dose appointment.

Nearly 80 per cent of Ontario's adult residents have received their first dose, and nearly 50 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Ontario's new Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore said this week approximately 83 per cent of COVID-19 cases reported between May 15 and June 12 were among unvaccinated people.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, centre, speaks with health-care workers and people receiving COVID-19 vaccines at a clinic in Ottawa last Friday. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

In Quebec, more than 71 per cent of all residents have had at least one dose.

Quebecers are now able to book their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine as early as four weeks after their first. Youth ages 12 to 17 have to wait at least eight weeks for now.

People may have to show proof of being fully vaccinated to access certain services if there is an autumn surge of cases, Quebec's health minister said Tuesday.

Both provinces are working to get more younger people vaccinated before the next school year, as well as some health authorities as detailed below.

New international travel rules for fully vaccinated Canadian citizens and permanent residents are now in place.

WATCH | This week's border changes:

14-day post-travel quarantine lifted for fully vaccinated citizens and permanent residents The National 1:58 Canadian citizens and permanent residents returning from international travel no longer have to quarantine for 14 days if it’s been over two weeks since their second dose and their vaccines are approved by Health Canada. 1:58

Ottawa

More than 1.1 million doses have now been given to Ottawa residents. That includes about 418,000 second doses.

If you or someone you are supporting has a fear of needles (needle phobia) or anxiety, community clinic staff can support. To accommodate individuals with severe needle phobia, please fill out the COVID-19 Vaccine accessibility assessment form: <a href="https://t.co/V6voLAIzIb">https://t.co/V6voLAIzIb</a> <a href="https://t.co/R1vGTdqvAC">pic.twitter.com/R1vGTdqvAC</a> —@OttawaHealth

Seventy per cent of the city's population of about 1,050,000 has had at least one dose, including 80 per cent of eligible residents 12 and older.

Forty per cent of its total population is fully vaccinated. Forty-five per cent of residents age 12 and over have had both shots, and so have nearly half of adults in Ottawa.

The city said Wednesday it has the vaccine supply for anyone waiting for a first or second dose to get it in July, singling out people with a second dose appointment several weeks away.

By age group:

More than half of residents in their 50s are fully vaccinated.

More than 75 per cent of residents over 70 are fully vaccinated.

Residents between 18 and 39 have not reached 75 per cent coverage with at least one shot.

This combined bar and line graph shows vaccination numbers for Ottawa residents ranging from age 12 to older than 80. Every age group is well above 75 per cent with at least one dose except for two: ages 18 to 29 and 30 to 39. (Ottawa Public Health)

Western Quebec

Health authority CISSSO no longer says it has a Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine shortage, making it available again at walk-in clinics.

The Outaouais has distributed more than 400,000 doses — combined first and second — among a population of about 386,000. That doesn't count residents who may have been vaccinated in Ontario.

Eastern Ontario Health Unit

More than 205,000 vaccine doses have been administered among a population of about 209,000.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Paul Roumeliotis focused on residents under 30 in a Monday update to reporters. He said they're running more pop-up clinics to try to make getting vaccinated more convenient.

The EOHU says an error meant the provincial system booked some people for a non-existent clinic in Embrun on July 1 and wants people affected to call them at 613-933-1375 for a new appointment.

2/2 If you were scheduled in Embrun on July 1st, please call the EOHU at 613-933-1375 to be re-scheduled as soon as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience. <a href="https://t.co/ayzjUyvByy">pic.twitter.com/ayzjUyvByy</a> —@EOHU_tweet

Hastings Prince Edward

Eligible youth can now walk in to certain clinics this week to get a first dose without an appointment.

4/4 Friday July 9 - 9:00 a.m. - 2:45 p.m. at Loyalist College – Kente Building – 376 Wallbridge Loyalist Rd, Belleville<br><br>Friday July 9 - 10:00 a.m. - 1:45 p.m. at Bancroft Legion Br 181 – 16 Station St, Bancroft<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/VaccinateHPE?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#VaccinateHPE</a> —@HPEPublicHealth

More than 175,000 doses have been administered to this area's residents, including more than 60,000 second doses.

Seventy-seven per cent of the eligible local population has now had a first dose. More than 40 per cent are fully vaccinated.

The public health unit is rescheduling appointments at Trenton's Duncan McDonald arena on or after July 19.

WATCH | What are experts saying about booster shots?

COVID-19 vaccine booster being considered for the most vulnerable The National 2:01 As more Canadians get vaccinated against COVID-19, now the discussion is turning toward a possible third dose. A booster shot, not necessarily for everyone, could potentially help control the spread of variants of concern, including delta. 2:01

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington

The region, with a population of about 213,000, has given nearly 240,000 vaccine doses — combined first and second — to residents, including about 91,000 second doses.

The health unit has now given a first dose to about 78 per cent of its eligible population 12 and older, and about 48 per cent of eligible people have been fully vaccinated.

A walk-in pilot will take place over the next few weekdays at Kingston's Invista Centre.

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark

Some local youth who got their first shot at a community clinic have been automatically booked for a second shot.

The health unit has been regularly tweeting where and when walk-in shots are available.

More than 130,000 of the region's 173,000 residents have received at least one dose, and more than 63,000 are fully vaccinated.

The health unit said Tuesday 86 per cent of adult residents have at least one dose, and 44 per cent of adults have both.

Every age group starting with residents in their 30s has passed 80 per cent with one dose, as well as being at least 25 per cent fully vaccinated.

WATCH | One way to protect kids under 12:

Vaccinated adults help keep unvaccinated kids safe, experts say The National 2:02 Many parents are concerned about what’s safe for children under 12, not yet eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, to do and experts say having the adults in their lives vaccinated helps keep the kids safe too. 2:02

Renfrew County

With a population of about 109,000, Renfrew County has distributed more than 105,000 doses.

More than 72 per cent of its eligible population has at least a first dose and about 37 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Fewer than 60 per cent of those in each age group under 40 have at least one dose as of July 4, though children age 12 to 17 were very close. That is more than 75 per cent for every age group starting with people age 55 to 59.

People age 75 and over can now go to a walk-in clinic for their second dose.

WATCH | Medical officer of health talks about second doses: