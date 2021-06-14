The Ottawa area's weekly COVID-19 vaccination checkup: July 1

Highlights:

All adults in Ontario can now accelerate their second dose appointment.

Quebec is offering more flexibility for where people get a second dose.

There's updated national guidance on what fully vaccinated people can do.

More changes of note in Ottawa, the Cornwall area and Renfrew County.

Every Thursday, CBC Ottawa brings you this roundup of COVID-19 vaccination developments throughout the region. You can find more information through links at the bottom of the page.

There have been more than 2.25 million doses administered in the wider Ottawa-Gatineau region, which has about 2.3 million residents.

That adds up to about 260,000 doses in the past week, more than any other since these checkups started in March.

Provincial picture

All adults in Ontario are now eligible to accelerate their second dose appointment. As you'll see below, many more second doses are now being administered than first doses.

More than 75 per cent of Ontario residents have received their first dose, and about 35 per cent are fully vaccinated.

In Quebec, 71 per cent of all residents have had at least one dose.

People in that province can now book a second COVID-19 vaccine dose at a different location than where they got their first through the Clic Santé website.

Quebecers who received Moderna as their first vaccine dose must stick with that brand for their second.

There are new federal guidelines for fully vaccinated Canadians.

WATCH | Some of the highlights of this new guidance: Feds release new guidance for fully vaccinated Canadians The National 1:56 The Public Health Agency of Canada has released new guidance for fully vaccinated Canadians, but warns the delta variant could create a worse fourth wave than expected, where COVID-19 cases could exceed hospital capacity. 1:56

Ottawa

Ottawa Public Health has a new interactive map of vaccination sites.

More than a million doses have now been given to Ottawa residents. That includes more than 300,000 second doses — about 100,000 of them in the last week.

A one-day record 21,282 doses were given out last Friday, part of a record-breaking week that saw 127,623 doses administered.

Nearly seventy per cent of the city's population of about 1,050,000 has had at least one dose, including nearly 80 per cent of eligible residents 12 and older.

Nearly 30 per cent of its total population is fully vaccinated. One-third of residents age 12 and over have had both shots.

By age group:

More than one-third of residents in their 50s are fully vaccinated.

More than half of residents in their 60s are fully vaccinated.

Age groups under 40 have not quite reached 75 per cent coverage with at least one shot.

Nearly 75 per cent of residents over 80 are fully vaccinated.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches said officials are constantly working to understand barriers people may have to getting a vaccine and working to get around them.

A combined bar and line graph showing the number of Ottawa residents in age groups ranging from 12 to 17 to older than 80. Older groups had earlier access and better vaccine coverage. (Ottawa Public Health)

Western Quebec

The late-June Pfizer delay means the local health authority CISSSO is still only offering Moderna at walk-in clinics.

The Outaouais has distributed more than 375,000 doses — combined first and second — among a population of about 386,000. That doesn't count residents who may have been vaccinated in Ontario.

Renfrew County

Renfrew County's health unit cancelled second dose appointments after July 18, saying it had enough supply for everyone to rebook an earlier shot.

WATCH | Its medical officer of health encourages rebooking:

With a population of about 109,000, Renfrew County has distributed more than 94,000 doses.

More than 70 per cent of its eligible population has at least a first dose and about 27 per cent are fully vaccinated.

About 50 per cent of residents age 18 to 34 have had at least a first dose. At least three-quarters of every age group starting with people age 55 to 59 have had at least one shot.

Eastern Ontario Health Unit

Residents age 12 to 17 can get a first dose at an EOHU clinic without an appointment. If at least eight weeks have passed, they can get their second dose.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Paul Roumeliotis said as of Monday, just over half that age group had had a first dose. He said his goal is to get 80 per cent fully vaccinated by the start of the next school year.

More than 180,000 vaccine doses have been administered among a population of about 209,000.

The EOHU is moving some appointments from Cornwall Square to the Benson Centre later this month.

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark

More than 128,000 of the region's 173,000 residents have received at least one dose, and more than 43,000 are fully vaccinated. It gave about five times as many second doses in the last week as first doses.

Every age group starting with residents in their 30s has passed 75 per cent with one dose and every age group starting in the 50s is more than 25 per cent fully vaccinated.

Overall, it said Tuesday 85 per cent of adult residents had at least one dose and 30 per cent of adults had both.

WATCH | Explaining 2nd dose side effects: Why feeling bad after your second COVID-19 vaccine dose may be a good sign CBC News 6:12 Mild to moderate side effects from a second shot of a COVID-19 vaccine tend to be more frequent and more severe than from a first shot. Epidemiologist and cardiologist Dr. Christopher Labos says those symptoms of an immune response are to be expected. 6:12

Hastings Prince Edward

More than 161,000 doses have been administered to this area's residents, including more than 48,000 second doses.

Seventy-six per cent of the eligible local population of about 168,000 has now had a first dose. Thirty-two per cent are fully vaccinated.

The health unit has given more than five times as many second doses as first doses in the last seven days.

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington

The region, with a population of about 213,000, has given more than 210,000 vaccine doses — combined first and second — to residents, including more than 65,000 second doses.

About 90 per cent of its doses in the last week were second doses.

The health unit has now given a first dose to more than 75 per cent of its eligible population 12 and older, and about 35 per cent of eligible people have been fully vaccinated.