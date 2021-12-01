The Ottawa area's weekly COVID-19 vaccination checkup: Dec. 2

Highlights:

What we know and don't know about vaccines and the omicron variant.

The new variant has led to new international travel restrictions, regardless of vaccine status.

Vaccinating kids ages five to 11 begins in earnest.

Some health units warn about lagging vaccine rates for those ages 18-40.

Every Thursday, CBC Ottawa brings you this roundup of COVID-19 vaccination developments throughout the region.

There have been more than 3.7 million doses administered in the wider Ottawa-Gatineau region, which has about 2.3 million residents.

That's nearly 50,000 doses in the last week alone, spurred on by the recent eligibility of children ages five to 11.

Provincial picture

Researchers around the world are working to figure out the new omicron coronavirus variant and its many mutations, including how it affects vaccine effectiveness. Experts say not to wait to get a vaccine if you're eligible because the dominant delta variant remains a serious threat.

Ontario is expected to expand eligibility for a third shot to age 50. There's no scientific consensus on that strategy.

WATCH | What will our vaccines do against the omicron variant? Will our coronavirus vaccines protect us against the new variant? 2:16 Infectious disease specialist Dr. Isaac Bogoch responds to conflicting statements regarding the effectiveness of current coronavirus vaccines against the omicron variant. 2:16

Ontario confirmed that children born between 2010 and 2016 don't need to provide proof of vaccination, nor do children under 13 in Quebec.

Eighty-five per cent of Quebec residents age five and up have had at least one dose and 81 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Nearly 90 per cent of Ontario residents age 12 and up have at least one vaccine dose, while about 86 per cent are fully vaccinated. It doesn't yet list the data for expanded eligibility, nor do some of the health authorities below.

Analysis from Public Health Ontario (PHO) shows that as of Nov. 14, just nine people under the age of 60 who had gotten two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been admitted to intensive care in the last year.

Incoming air travellers from all countries except the United States will be required to take COVID-19 tests and isolate when arriving in Canada regardless of their vaccination status.

Unvaccinated people older than 12 years and four months are not eligible to board planes, trains or cruise ships in Canada with proof of a recent negative test, which has been removed as one of the limited exemptions.

WATCH | Domestic travel rules change in Canada: Proof of vaccination now required for plane, train travel in Canada 1:59 People 12 years old and up are now required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination to board a plane or a train in Canada. Experts say the measure is an extra precaution that could prove more important with the omicron variant. 1:59

Ottawa

Children born in 2016 or earlier began receiving the pediatric vaccine on Friday in Ottawa. By the time clinics closed on Tuesday, nearly 13,900 had had their first shot.

WATCH | After a long wait, families celebrate vaccine for younger children: Ottawa kids say getting vaccinated means seeing more friends and family 1:27 As the vaccination campaign for kids aged five to 11 gets underway, parents and kids say they’re excited to get back to normal activities, including seeing more friends and family. 1:27

Ottawa Public Health says it has enough doses to vaccinate every child in that age group by the winter school break. With the addition of that new cohort, OPH expects 90 per cent of residents 12 and over will be vaccinated by next month.

OPH has released a list of after-school drop-in clinics for younger children. The clinics will remain open until Dec. 23.

The capital still has regular and pop-up clinics for anyone eligible to get a first, second or third dose, as well as neighbourhood vaccine hubs, and it's bringing mobile vaccine clinics to those who request it.

More than 1.7 million doses have now been given to Ottawa residents.

Of the city's total population of just over one million, 81 per cent of residents have had at least one dose, including 86 per cent of residents born in 2016 or earlier.

Seventy-seven per cent of the total population is fully vaccinated, as are 81 per cent of the 5+ population.

More than 51,000 residents have had a third dose.

This combined bar and line graph shows vaccination numbers for Ottawa residents born in 2016 or earlier. Every age demographic starting at age 40 is at least at 90 per cent fully vaccinated. (Ottawa Public Health)

Western Quebec

Parents are urged to make an appointment through the online system, but walk-in appointments for children will be available Saturdays at the Palais des Congrès between 9:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

WATCH | School vaccinations underway in western Quebec: Vaccine campaign for kids five to 11 gets underway in Gatineau 0:59 Manon Dufour, director of the Centre de services scolaire des Draveurs, says in-school vaccination began Monday in some locations, with a plan to transport students from bigger schools to the vaccination centre at Palais des Congrès. 0:59

CISSSO continues to list recurring, mobile and pop-up clinics online.

The Outaouais has distributed about 623,000 doses — combined first, second and third — among a population of about 386,000.

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington

The health unit is offering shots to younger kids at three main clinics by appointment only, while a mobile clinic will visit a different high school in the region each week. This week it's the Granite Ridge Education Centre in Sharbot Lake.

The health unit shares the latest vaccination information online and on its social feeds.

The health unit has now given a first dose to about 86 per cent of its population age five and older. More than 82 per cent of that group have been fully vaccinated.

The region, with a population of about 213,000, has had more than 350,000 vaccine doses — combined first, second and third — given to residents.

Just over 10 per cent of the region's approximately 13,000 newly eligible children have been vaccinated. About 11,800 residents have had a third dose.

Eastern Ontario Health Unit

About 340,000 vaccine doses have been administered among a population of about 209,000, including more than 7,50 third doses.

About 83 per cent of residents five and older are partially vaccinated, and about 80 per cent are fully vaccinated. The health unit wants people with one dose to get a second one as soon as they can.

Details for its regular and pop-up vaccine clinics are regularly shared on its website and social media.

The EOHU is holding weekend walk-in clinics for newly eligible children, on top of the appointments being offered at provincial clinics. This weekend they're at Seaway District High School in Iroquois Saturday and Russell High School on Sunday.

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark

Because of the new demand from children and those seeking a third dose, the health unit is not offering walk-in vaccinations at this time. Clinic locations and hours are listed online and on social media.

There will be some kids-only clinics in Brockville and Smiths Falls starting next week, and parents who qualify for a dose can get vaccinated at the same time as their child.

The health unit has given about 309,000 doses to residents, which now includes about 7,800 third doses.

It is seeing 95 per cent of its population age 12 and up with at least one dose and about 93 per cent of those residents have at least two doses. There are no data yet for younger children.

Weekly Vaccine Update featuring local <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SuperKids?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SuperKids</a> Avery and Isabelle! 92.5% of our population 12+ have received 2 doses of COVID vaccine. Clinics are busy again but more appts will be available soon. See the full update for all the stats and details: <a href="https://t.co/FJm5Dahfxy">https://t.co/FJm5Dahfxy</a> <a href="https://t.co/CccNpoPH5y">pic.twitter.com/CccNpoPH5y</a> —@LGLHealthUnit

Hastings Prince Edward

Health officials in this region are urging residents ages 18-40 to get vaccinated, as that age group currently has the highest number of cases and the lowest vaccination rate.

About 274,000 doses have been administered to this area's residents, including about 8,400 third doses.

Eighty-three per cent of the local population age five and older has had at least has a first dose, including nearly 1,000 doses for kids age five to 11. Seventy-eight per cent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

There are regular clinics in Belleville and Picton. Appointments at Belleville's Quinte Sports and Wellness Centre are now by appointment only; there are occasional walk-in opportunities in Picton.

Bancroft's vaccinations are being handled by the local health team.

It is not offering walk-in shots for newly eligible children, opting instead for dedicated clinics Mondays through Thursdays for kids born between 2020 and 2016. Other options are listed on the health unit's website.

Renfrew County

Officials have also warned about community spread, and are also urging residents in the 18-40 age group to get vaccinated.

With a population of about 109,000, Renfrew County has distributed more than 161,000 doses.

Just under 89 per cent of its population above age 12, including military at Garrison Petawawa, have at least a first dose and about 87 per cent are fully vaccinated. It isn't yet sharing data about younger children.

The health unit regularly shares pop-up and walk-in clinic information online. It includes appointment-only clinics for children age five to 11 in Barry's Bay on Saturday and Wednesday, Renfrew Sunday and Pembroke Monday.