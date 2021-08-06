The Ottawa area's weekly COVID-19 vaccination checkup: Aug. 26

Highlights:

Vaccine mandates were announced for places like Ottawa hospitals and TD Place.

Quebec shares more details and starts downloads of its vaccine passport.

Some eastern Ontario health units start to give booster shots.

Pop-up clinics come to places like the Redblacks game, a skate park and speedways.

Every Thursday, CBC Ottawa brings you this roundup of COVID-19 vaccination developments throughout the region. You can find more information through links at the bottom of the page.

There have been nearly 3.3 million doses administered in the wider Ottawa-Gatineau region, which has about 2.3 million residents. That's about 50,000 doses in the last week as the pace slows from the peak in late spring and early summer.

Provincial picture

Starting next Wednesday in Quebec, people will need to show proof they are adequately vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to go to restaurants, bars, gyms and take part in a slew of other non-essential public activities.

These locations will require ID and proof of vaccination: Quebecers can show either a mobile app or paper proof, while people living elsewhere will have to show printed proof.

Apple users can download the VaxiCode app now. It's coming for Android devices soon.

Vaccine passports represent freedom for majority of Quebecers, Dubé says 1:52 Health Minister Christian Dubé says the new system, starting Sept. 1, will mean most people won't lose access to non-essential services during the fourth wave. 1:52

Quebec could soon follow Ontario and allow all children born in 2009 to get the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Eighty-five per cent of eligible Quebec residents have had at least one dose and 77 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Eighty-three per cent of Ontario residents age 12 and up have at least one vaccine dose, while about 75 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Ottawa

Vaccine mandates continue to expand in the capital. Some examples in the past week include CHEO and ticketed events at TD Place, like the upcoming Bluesfest and CityFolk weekends.

There's a vaccine clinic at the Ottawa Redblacks home opener Saturday, according to team ownership.

The city has laid out how and when third vaccine doses will work for eligible groups.

The province announced these boosters last week and said details would be up to each health unit (details are shared below if available).

The capital still has regular and pop-up clinics for anyone eligible to get a first or second dose, has opened more neighbourhood vaccine hubs, and is bringing mobile vaccine clinics to those who request it.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches said late last week neighbourhood hubs offer more evening and weekend hours, and help a strategy to tackle barriers for under-vaccinated ages and areas.

More than 1.5 million doses have now been given to Ottawa residents.

Seventy-four per cent of the city's total population of about 1,050,000 has had at least one dose, including 85 per cent of residents 12 and up.

Sixty-eight per cent of the total population is fully vaccinated, as are 78 per cent of residents older than 12.

Ottawa is one of the health units that aims to vaccinate 90 per cent of its total population.

This combined bar and line graph shows vaccination numbers for Ottawa residents ranging from age 12 to older than 80. Every age group is above 70 per cent fully vaccinated except for two: ages 18 to 29 and 30 to 39. (Ottawa Public Health)

Western Quebec

The Outaouais has distributed more than 540,000 doses — combined first and second — among a population of about 386,000.

As of its last update Aug. 10, just under 70 per cent of its total population had at least one dose and 58 per cent were fully vaccinated.

It continues to list mobile and walk-in clinics online.

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington

It's managing smaller clinics and mobile clinics to better reach areas with lower vaccination rates, with options shared regularly online and on its social feeds.

Upcoming options include Kingston's Molly Brant Public School on Saturday and Napanee's Rotary Park on Sunday.

Thank You to everyone who came out to <a href="https://twitter.com/KFLAPH?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KFLAPH</a> mobile vaccine clinic held today at the Centre! <br><br>We are please to share that we will be holding another clinic on Tuesday August 31 from 12-4pm! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SaveTheDate?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SaveTheDate</a> <a href="https://t.co/i2HP78LpN5">https://t.co/i2HP78LpN5</a> —@CataraquiCentre

The region, with a population of about 213,000, has had more than 302,000 vaccine doses — combined first and second — given to residents.

The health unit has now given a first dose to about 83 per cent of its population 12 and older, and more than 76 per cent of eligible people have been fully vaccinated.

Eastern Ontario Health Unit

This health unit wraps up its mass clinics Friday, telling people with a later appointment to rebook or visit a walk-in clinic as it switches to a more flexible plan.

Details are regularly shared on its website and social media.

There are pop-up clinics Thursday at Cornwall's Eastcourt Mall, Saturday at the Cornwall Motor Speedway, and Wednesday morning at Akwesasne's Kanonhkwa'tsheri:io Health Facility.

Dr. Kieran Moore explains breakthrough COVID-19 infections 0:57 Ontario’s top doctor said Tuesday that at times, a number of vaccinated people will get COVID-19, but they will have less severe symptoms, alongside a lower risk of hospitalization, ICU admission and death. 0:57

More than 289,000 vaccine doses have been administered among a population of about 209,000. About 83 per cent of residents 12 and older are partially vaccinated, and about 76 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Paul Roumeliotis told reporters Monday the EOHU needs about 5,000 more eligible people to get their first shot to reach 85 per cent with at least one dose, and about 14,200 of them to get to 90 per cent.

He also said third shots for eligible groups begin this week, but the health unit hasn't posted details.

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark

The health unit has given more than 270,000 doses to residents.

Ninety-one per cent of residents 12 and up have at least one dose, and 85 per cent of them have both doses.

There is a steady supply of vaccines and the unit is posting walk-up vaccine locations on Twitter and online. It says third doses will be co-ordinated through care homes and health-care providers for eligible people.

Upcoming mobile options include the Willows Feed Mill in Delta Friday, and both the Brockville Speedway and Giant Tiger distribution centre in Johnstown on Saturday.

Mass vaccine clinics will close Tuesday and the health unit will move to a mobile clinic model. Its Brockville clinic moves Friday.

Hastings Prince Edward

Standby vaccination lists aren't offered here any longer as officials focus on walk-in clinics instead.

Upcoming clinics will take place at two Trenton community housing developments Thursday, the Madoc skate park Friday, and the Marmora Farmer's Market on Saturday.

There are regular clinics in Bancroft, Belleville and Picton.

82% of HPEC residents age 12 and over have their first dose of vaccine, and 71% have their second dose! There are many options for vaccination at walk-in clinics and pop-up clinics throughout HPE in the month of August. View the schedule: <a href="https://t.co/JzOtC2XdIU">https://t.co/JzOtC2XdIU</a> —@HPEPublicHealth

More than 230,000 doses have been administered to this area's residents. Another 5,200 or so doses have been given at CFB Trenton.

Eighty-two per cent of the local population 12 and older has now had a first dose. Seventy-two per cent are fully vaccinated.

Renfrew County

It says third doses are generally available on a similar timeline to Ottawa, but people with qualifying health conditions should talk to a doctor. Unlike Ottawa, people don't need a letter to bring to a clinic.

Mass clinics are done and the health unit regularly shares pop-up and walk-in clinic information online.

There's a pop-up clinic with both drive-thru and walk-in options at Killaloe Public School on Friday afternoon.

With a population of about 109,000, Renfrew County has distributed about 143,000 doses.

About 83 per cent of its eligible population, including military at Garrison Petawawa, have at least a first dose and about 77 per cent are fully vaccinated.