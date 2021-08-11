The Ottawa area's weekly COVID-19 vaccination checkup: Aug. 19

Quebec's vaccination passport system shows a green response if someone is adequately vaccinated. This means they can enter non-essential businesses, such as bars, restaurants and gyms. (MSSS)

Highlights:

Many more places expand vaccine requirements.

Ontario has expanded its vaccine age and will offer booster shots.

Pop-up clinics come to places like fairgrounds, legions and OATC clinic.

Every Thursday, CBC Ottawa brings you this roundup of COVID-19 vaccination developments throughout the region. You can find more information through links at the bottom of the page.

There have been more than 3.2 million doses administered in the wider Ottawa-Gatineau region, which has about 2.3 million residents. That's about 55,000 doses in the last week as the pace slows from the peak in late spring and early summer.

Vaccine mandates

Residents will likely look back on August 2021 as the month when vaccine mandates dominated the headlines, as governments try to combat a fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Before the election campaign launched Sunday, the federal Liberals announced plans to require many groups of people — air travellers, public servants and federal workers, and people taking trains between provinces among them — to be vaccinated.

The NDP wants this in place by Labour Day. If elected, a Conservative government would lean on rapid tests instead.

WATCH | The different vaccine promises:

Major parties take different stances on COVID-19 vaccine mandates 2:05 The leaders of Canada's major political parties agree on the importance of COVID-19 vaccines but shared their differing stances on requiring vaccines for federal government employees and federal workers on Day 2 of the federal election campaign. 2:05

Employers in patient-facing health-care settings and Ontario's public education will need to have COVID-19 vaccination policies in place for staff in the coming weeks, the province announced Tuesday.

Many eastern Ontario post-secondary schools have released their policies.

Ontario will also offer booster shots to certain vulnerable populations, including long-term care residents and transplant recipients, and expand eligibility for vaccination to all children born in 2009.

WATCH | Ontario's vaccine changes:

Ontario announces vaccination policies for education, health-care workers 2:47 Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario's chief medical officer of health, has issued a directive to hospitals and community and home-care service providers to have a strict policy in place by Sept. 7 for all employees, staff, contractors, students and volunteers. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education said it intends to implement a vaccination status disclosure policy for publicly-funded school board employees and other settings. 2:47

Quebec will require all health-care workers to be vaccinated. If they don't, they'll be suspended without pay.

Provincial picture

Ontario is also pausing reopening plans because of the threat of the delta variant.

Eighty-two per cent of Ontario residents age 12 and up have at least one vaccine dose, while about 74 per cent are fully vaccinated.

More details on Quebec's vaccine passport are expected next week, as are details of how Ontarians will be included. The passport launches Sept. 1.

Eighty-five per cent of eligible Quebec residents have had at least one dose and 74 per cent are fully vaccinated. Its target is to have 75 per cent of eligible people fully vaccinated by the end of August.

Ottawa

The capital still has regular and pop-up clinics for anyone eligible to get a first or second dose, has opened more neighbourhood vaccine hubs, and is bringing mobile vaccine clinics to those who request it.

There's a clinic Thursday afternoon in Fitzroy Harbour.

More than 1.4 million doses have now been given to Ottawa residents. That includes more than 700,000 second doses.

Seventy-four per cent of the city's total population of about 1,050,000 has had at least one dose, including 84 per cent of residents 12 and up.

Sixty-seven per cent of the total population is fully vaccinated, as are 77 per cent of residents older than 12.

Ottawa is one of the health units that aims to vaccinate 90 per cent of its total population.

This combined bar and line graph shows vaccination numbers for Ottawa residents ranging from age 12 to older than 80. Every age group is above 70 per cent fully vaccinated except for two: ages 18 to 29 and 30 to 39. (Ottawa Public Health)

Western Quebec

The Outaouais has distributed more than 530,000 doses — combined first and second — among a population of about 386,000.

It continues to list mobile and walk-in clinics online. Its Vaccibus will be at Les Promenades Gatineau Saturday.

As of the most recent update Aug. 3, about 69 per cent of its total population have at least one dose, and about 56 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington

Mass clinics are closed. Smaller clinics and mobile clinics continue to better reach areas with lower vaccination rates, with options shared regularly online and on its social feeds.

The health unit said Wednesday there has been increased demand for vaccines after the province's Tuesday announcements, and it is expanding eligibility.

Upcoming options include a few churches in Kingston, a fire station in Glenburnie on Friday, and a return to Kingston's Movies in the Square Thursday evening.

Need to be vaxxed? Watch for a Kingston Transit new green bus in your neighbourhood. The City is partnering with <a href="https://twitter.com/KFLAPH?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KFLAPH</a> to support more accessible vaccine clinics hosted in the new green, electric bus. <a href="https://t.co/WyyYV1A7ac">pic.twitter.com/WyyYV1A7ac</a> —@cityofkingston

The region, with a population of about 213,000, has had more than 300,000 vaccine doses — combined first and second — given to residents, including more than 143,000 second doses.

The health unit has now given a first dose to 83 per cent of its population 12 and older, and about 76 per cent of eligible people have been fully vaccinated.

Eastern Ontario Health Unit

This health unit wraps up its mass clinics Aug. 27, telling people with a later appointment to rebook or visit a walk-in clinic as it switches to a more flexible plan.

Details are regularly shared on its website and social media. There's a pop-up clinic at the Vankleek Hill Fair on Sunday.

More than 284,000 vaccine doses have been administered among a population of about 209,000. About 82 per cent of residents 12 and older are partially vaccinated, and about 74 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Here is the current and target doses for COVID-19 vaccine population coverage, as of August 17. <a href="https://twitter.com/thedrpaul?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@thedrpaul</a> <a href="https://t.co/lhJ2geYMFH">pic.twitter.com/lhJ2geYMFH</a> —@EOHU_tweet

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark

The health unit has given more than 266,000 doses to residents.

Ninety per cent of residents 12 and up have at least one dose, and 83 per cent of them have both doses.

Mass vaccine clinics will close Aug. 31 and the health unit will move to a mobile clinic model.

There is a steady supply of vaccines and the unit is posting walk-up vaccine locations on Twitter . Upcoming mobile options include Toledo on Friday, and downtown Brockville near the corner of King and Kincaid streets Saturday.

Hastings Prince Edward

Standby vaccination lists aren't offered here any longer as officials focus on walk-in clinics instead.

Upcoming clinics include the Batawa Community Centre Thursday morning, Trenton's Centennial Park amphitheatre on Monday, and Bancroft's OATC clinic on Tuesday.

🚧🛠💪👷‍♀️👷‍♂️🏠🚧<br>Our 2nd Mobile Vaccination Clinic for Construction w/ <a href="https://twitter.com/HPEPublicHealth?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@hpepublichealth</a> is happening tomorrow! Open to all onsite construction workers for 1st or 2nd vaccines. You work hard on the job, so we arranged to bring the clinic to you! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HPEStrong?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HPEStrong</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/homebelievers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#homebelievers</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/boq?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#boq</a> <a href="https://t.co/qfpOv2F75h">pic.twitter.com/qfpOv2F75h</a> —@QHBA1

There are regular clinics in Bancroft, Belleville and Picton.

About 227,000 doses have been administered to this area's residents, including more than 105,000 second doses. Another 5,200 or so doses have been given at CFB Trenton.

Eighty-two per cent of the local population 12 and older has now had a first dose. Seventy per cent are fully vaccinated.

WATCH | Reaction to Ontario's booster shot announcement:

Ontario to offer 3rd COVID-19 vaccine doses to vulnerable populations 1:59 The Ontario government has announced it will offer third doses of COVID-19 vaccines to the most vulnerable, including transplant patients and people in long-term care, but experts say there’s not yet evidence they’re needed in the wider population. 1:59

Renfrew County

Mass clinics are done and the health unit regularly shares pop-up and walk-in clinic information online. There's also going to be a weekly drive-through clinic in Pembroke.

There's a pop-up clinic at the Beachburg Arena Friday afternoon.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RCDHU?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RCDHU</a> would like to thank the INCREDIBLE staff and volunteers who made the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/COVID19Vaccine?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#COVID19Vaccine</a> clinic at the Barry’s Bay Legion possible. <br><br>Starting August 19th, vaccination clinics will occur at the St. Francis Memorial Hospital. Stay tuned for more info: <a href="https://t.co/OhXjNCoGlm">https://t.co/OhXjNCoGlm</a> <a href="https://t.co/qNdy9evEsR">pic.twitter.com/qNdy9evEsR</a> —@RCDHealthUnit

With a population of about 109,000, Renfrew County has distributed about 141,000 doses as of its last update on Aug. 16.

More than 82 per cent of its eligible population, including military at Garrison Petawawa, have at least a first dose and about 76 per cent are fully vaccinated.