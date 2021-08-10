The Ottawa area's weekly COVID-19 vaccination checkup: Aug. 12

Highlights:

Increasingly, vaccination is becoming a requirement for entry to a variety of venues.

Ontario has updated its testing and isolation guidelines.

Fully vaccinated Americans can again cross the border into Canada.

Ottawa is opening neighbourhood vaccine hubs.

Upcoming pop-up clinic locations include a general store and a movie event.

Every Thursday, CBC Ottawa brings you this roundup of COVID-19 vaccination developments throughout the region. You can find more information through links at the bottom of the page.

There have been more than 3.1 million doses administered in the wider Ottawa-Gatineau region, which has about 2.3 million residents. That's about 55,000 doses in the last week as the pace continues to slow from the peak in late spring and early summer.

Provincial picture

Increasingly, vaccine passports are being seen as a potential way of guarding against a fourth wave of COVID-19, while avoiding the widespread shutdowns implemented earlier in the pandemic.

Quebec made its passport plan official late last week and shared details Tuesday: Starting Sept. 1, people will need to show proof they're fully vaccinated, either on paper or with an app, before entering crowded venues including bars, restaurants, festivals and gyms. For the time being, the passport will not be required to enter retail stores or schools.

The province hasn't announced how that will work for visitors from Ontario and elsewhere.

More than 84 per cent of eligible Quebec residents have had at least one dose and 70 per cent are fully vaccinated. Its target is to have 75 per cent of eligible people fully vaccinated by the end of August.

WATCH | Tuesday's vaccine passport details: Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé unveils details of COVID-19 vaccination passport 1:23 Dubé says vaccination passports will be used to give vaccinated people access to public events, gyms, bars and restaurants. Retail stores and schools will not require proof of vaccination for the time being. 1:23

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has rejected the idea of vaccination certificates, but some believe they're inevitable. Nor does the province have plans to mandate immunization in workplaces.

Provincial health officials are now reporting how many new infections involve unvaccinated Ontarians. On Tuesday, Ontario's chief medical officer of health said unvaccinated people are eight times more likely to contract the virus than are people who've had their shots.

Under new testing and isolation rules, vaccinated Ontarians will be subject to fewer restrictions and more lenient isolation requirements.

WATCH | How many cases nationally are unvaccinated people? Unvaccinated adults driving COVID-19 case increase in Canada 1:54 There is growing concern about a fourth wave of COVID-19 as cases start to climb again across much of Canada, with the increase being overwhelmingly driven by unvaccinated people in western provinces. 1:54

Ontario's next vaccination thresholds to exit Step 3 are 80 per cent of eligible residents (12 and older) with at least one vaccine dose, 75 per cent fully vaccinated, and no health unit with less than 70 per cent fully vaccinated.

The province has met that first dose goal at 82 per cent, while about 73 per cent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

Fully vaccinated and pre-registered Americans can now enter Canada without quarantine. The federal government says it plans to create proof-of-vaccination documentation for international travel by early fall.

The prime minister said he's asked the clerk of the Privy Council to look into making vaccines mandatory for federal employees.

Ottawa

Students attending Carleton University must be fully vaccinated in order to participate certain activities this fall. The University of Ottawa has also expanded vaccination requirements on its campus.

All in a Day 11:38 The University of Ottawa mandates vaccines for anyone returning to campus The University of Ottawa is making vaccines mandatory for students, faculty, staff and anyone who is returning to campus. 11:38

Ottawa is opening neighbourhood vaccine hubs where people can drop in for a shot or just to ask questions.

The capital still has regular and pop-up clinics for anyone eligible to get a first or second dose and is bringing mobile vaccine clinics to those who request it.

More than 1.4 million doses have now been given to Ottawa residents. That includes almost 690,000 second doses.

Seventy-three per cent of the city's total population of about 1,050,000 has had at least one dose, including 84 per cent of eligible residents.

Sixty-five per cent of the total population is fully vaccinated, as are 74 per cent of eligible residents.

It's one of the health units setting a goal of 90 per cent of its total population being fully vaccinated.

This combined bar and line graph shows vaccination numbers for Ottawa residents ranging from age 12 to older than 80. Every age group is around 90 per cent with at least one dose except for two: ages 18 to 29 and 30 to 39. (Ottawa Public Health)

Western Quebec

The Outaouais has distributed more than 520,000 doses — combined first and second — among a population of about 386,000.

As of the most recent update Aug. 3, about 69 per cent of its total population have at least one dose and about 56 per cent are fully vaccinated.

That doesn't count residents who may have been vaccinated in Ontario.

It continues to list mobile and walk-in clinics online.

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington

Mass clinics are closed. Smaller clinics and mobile clinics continue to better reach areas with lower vaccination rates, with options shared regularly online and on its social feeds.

Upcoming options include a "Vaccinapalooza" family clinic with games in Kingston on Saturday, with a stop at Movies in the Square on Thursday evening.

Don't miss Vaccinapalooza this Saturday- Free BBQ, music, games for all ages! 🌭🎵🎉<br>👉Saturday, August 14 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.<br>👉BGC Robert Meek Community Centre at 559 Bagot Street, Kingston<br>👉First or second doses for anyone 12 years of age and older. <a href="https://t.co/h8DMyPDOjR">pic.twitter.com/h8DMyPDOjR</a> —@KFLAPH

The region, with a population of about 213,000, has had nearly 300,000 vaccine doses — combined first and second — given to residents, including more than 140,000 second doses.

The health unit has now given a first dose to 83 per cent of its eligible population 12 and older, and about 74 per cent of eligible people have been fully vaccinated.

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark

The health unit has given more than 260,000 doses to residents.

Eighty-nine per cent of eligible residents have at least one dose, and 80 per cent of them have both doses.

It's closing its mass vaccine clinics at the end of August and moving to a mobile clinic model.

There is a steady supply of vaccines and the unit is posting walk-up vaccine locations on Twitter . One is in the North Lanark Community Health Centre on Friday.

WATCH | Fully vaccinated Americans can make trips to Canada again: Relief, hope among border residents as U.S. travelers return 1:09 Vaccinated U.S. residents were allowed to enter Canada starting Monday, leading to long lineups at the border crossing between Ogdensbury, N.Y., and Prescott, Ont. Business owners say they’re relieved at the return of travellers. 1:09

Hastings Prince Edward

Standby vaccination lists aren't being offered here any longer as officials focus on walk-in clinics instead. There's one in Deseronto's Rathbun Park Saturday and Tuesday.

There are regular clinics in Bancroft, Belleville and Picton.

About 225,000 doses have been administered to this area's residents, including nearly 102,000 second doses. Another 5,200 or so doses have been given at CFB Trenton.

Eighty-one per cent of the eligible local population has now had a first dose. Sixty-eight per cent are fully vaccinated.

Eastern Ontario Health Unit

This health unit wraps up its mass clinics Aug. 27, telling people with a later appointment to rebook or visit a walk-in clinic as it switches to a more flexible plan.

Details are regularly shared on its website and social media.

Nearly 280,000 vaccine doses have been administered among a population of about 209,000. About 81 per cent of eligible residents are partially vaccinated and about 71 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Here is the current and target doses for COVID-19 vaccine population coverage, as of August 10th. <a href="https://twitter.com/thedrpaul?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@thedrpaul</a> <a href="https://t.co/VDhHUjbgQR">pic.twitter.com/VDhHUjbgQR</a> —@EOHU_tweet

Renfrew County

Mass clinics are done; it regularly shares pop-up and walk-in clinic information online. The next clinics are a Thursday drive-in in Arnprior and Friday afternoon at Calabogie's The Bogie General Store, with later ones in Renfrew and Palmer Rapids.

With a population of about 109,000, Renfrew County has distributed more than 139,000 doses as of its last update on July 28.

More than 82 per cent of its eligible population, including military at Garrison Petawawa, have at least a first dose and about 75 per cent are fully vaccinated.