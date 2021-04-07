The Ottawa area's weekly COVID-19 vaccine checkup: April 8

A woman is vaccinated against COVID-19 during her appointment at an Ottawa pharmacy on April 5, 2021. (Rémi Authier/Radio-Canada)

Every Thursday, CBC Ottawa brings you this roundup of COVID-19 vaccination developments throughout the region.

The provinces, health units and health authorities have more information in the links at the bottom of the page.

Ontario has set wide vaccine guidelines and given local health units some flexibility. Some, but not all, of the different ways local health units are doing things are set out below.

The provincial picture

Ontario's pharmacy vaccine pilot project for people age 55 and over has now expanded into every local health unit.

With the exception of people living in Renfrew County, eastern Ontario residents 60 and over are now able to book a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at a community clinic through the provincial system.

Phase 2 of Ontario's vaccination plan also includes younger residents with "highest-risk" health conditions such as multiple sclerosis and certain kinds of kidney disease.

Some eastern Ontario health units are starting to distribute AstraZeneca-Oxford vials to family doctors so they can vaccinate their patients.

Quebec is expanding eligibility to people 55 and over at walk-in clinics as of Thursday.

Ottawa

Residents 60 and over can now book vaccination appointments until April 30. Indigenous people in Ottawa who are 16 are also eligible.

On Tuesday, the province said it will expand eligibility to people 50 and over in "hot spot" communities including some Ottawa neighbourhoods, but full details have not been released.

More than 168,000 vaccine doses have now been given to Ottawa residents, including more than 25,100 second doses. Ottawa's population is about 1,050,000, but many age groups aren't yet eligible.

Eastern Ontario Health Unit

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) said last week one of its priorities is to get vaccines to people who have trouble leaving home.

EOHU is now planning to start that program this coming weekend in locations such as group homes and apartment complexes that cater to seniors. People can contact the health unit if they think they qualify.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Paul Roumeliotis said Tuesday he's working to get pharmacies in Cornwall and Ingleside set up with vaccines.

Among a population of about 209,000, more than 27,000 vaccine doses have been administered. Roumeliotis said Tuesday he expects another 30,000 will be vaccinated over the next month.

Renfrew County

Earlier this week, the province singled out Renfrew County as the only eastern Ontario health unable to offer vaccine appointments to residents age 60 and over. Currently, only residents 70 and over are eligible for vaccination, and local officials haven't indicated when that might change.

The local health unit has made a video showing people what they can expect at its vaccine clinics.

With a populatin of about 109,000, Renfrew County has distributed more than 17,600 vaccine doses.

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark has finished offering second doses to residents in long-term care homes and high-risk retirement homes, and has moved its Brockville vaccination site to the Memorial Centre. Planning is still underway for pop-up vaccination sites.

Indigenous people age 16 and over are also newly eligible here.

About 22,000 of the region's 173,000 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.

Hastings Prince Edward

Hastings Prince Edward has also finished offering vaccines to residents in long-term care homes and high-risk retirement homes.

Residents who can now pre-register to receive an email telling them when they're eligible to book an appointment include people of colour, essential workers and education workers.

The region, with a population of about 168,000, has administered more than 36,000 vaccine doses including more than 3,100 second doses.

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington

KFL&A's standby list for vaccine-eligible people who are available on short notice is currently full.

The region, with a population of about 213,000, has given more than 49,000 vaccine doses to residents, including more than 2,700 second doses.

Western Quebec

The Outaouais has distributed about 63,000 vaccine doses among a population of about 386,000.

Last week, Kitigan Zibi's council said 46 per cent of its population had been vaccinated.