The Ottawa area's weekly COVID-19 vaccine checkup: April 29

Ontario expands eligibility to licensed child-care workers.

Quebec and Ontario have expanded eligible health conditions.

Quebec is expected to share its vaccine plans for the general population Thursday.

There have been about 725,000 doses administered in the wider Ottawa-Gatineau region, which has about 2.3 million residents.

That's about 125,000 doses more than last Thursday, the highest increase yet in one of these weekly updates.

Ontario has issued wide vaccine guidelines, but has also given local health units some flexibility. There's more information in the links at the bottom of the page.

The provincial picture

Starting Thursday, licensed child-care workers in Ontario can book a vaccination appointment. The province has also lowered the age eligibility in hot spots from 50 to 45.

Quebec and Ontario have each expanded their eligible health conditions.

The AstraZeneca-Oxford and Moderna vaccines are facing temporary delivery delays. The United States is sending AstraZeneca doses to other countries, but it's not yet known how many could land in Canada.

The single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine is being distributed to provinces this week.

The national task force recommends Canadians as young as 30 get the AstraZeneca shot under certain conditions, but so far neither Ontario nor Quebec has followed that advice.

Ontario is running low on AstraZeneca vials. The Ontario Pharmacists Association is asking the province to allow its members to offer other varieties.

Quebec is giving some people a different vaccine for their second shot, saying it's better than waiting through delays.

That province's health minister will explain this afternoon how the vaccine rollout will work for the general population, sources tell Radio-Canada. Ontario also has a Thursday afternoon vaccine update.

The federal government has a deal with Pfizer in case booster shots are needed down the road.

Ottawa

Ottawa has opened up more appointments at its vaccination clinics in May.

Some family doctors say the onerous paperwork is preventing them from getting involved in the vaccine rollout, while some dentists say they'd be happy to help if only the public health authorities would let them. Meanwhile, lack of access to technology remains a barrier for vulnerable Ottawans.

There's a growing sense of hope out on Ottawa's streets now that many shelter clients have received their first dose.

More than 330,000 vaccine doses have now been given to Ottawa residents, including more than 27,000 second doses.

Twenty-nine per cent of the city's population has had at least one dose. Ottawa's population is about 1,050,000, but many age groups aren't yet eligible.

Hastings Prince Edward

The province's decision to move needed doses to hot spots meant a few cancelled clinics this week.

The health unit made changes to its standby vaccination list in an attempt to boost efficiency.

More than 56,000 doses have been administered in this area, including about 4,000 second doses. More than 30 per cent of the local population of about 168,000 has now had a first dose.

Renfrew County

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Cushman said late last week he's happy with the rollout, including uptake among residents.

Pregnant people may need to register again after last week's eligibility update.

With a population of about 109,000, Renfrew County has distributed more than 32,000 doses.

More than 75 per cent of residents above age 70 had been vaccinated. So had nearly all residents receiving home care for chronic health conditions.

Eastern Ontario Health Unit

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Paul Roumeliotis said late last week that the anticipated resupply of Pfizer-BioNTech doses means more vaccination clinics will soon open.

Roumeliotis said lowering the age of eligibility from 60 to 50 would capture many more residents with certain health conditions.

The age of eligibility for First Nations people who don't live on a reserve has dropped to 18. Akwesasne is holding a May 12 clinic for members as young as 16.

The health unit is planning a mass vaccine clinic in Morrisburg on May 10 and is making pre-booking changes.

Among a population of about 209,000, more than 54,000 vaccine doses have been administered.

Roumeliotis said Thursday he believed only a couple hundred people from outside the region had been vaccinated within the EOHU.

On Monday, he said more pharmacies in the region are willing to take part in the vaccination program when supply allows.

Western Quebec

The Outaouais has distributed about 133,000 vaccine doses among a population of about 386,000.

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark

Its Almonte arena clinic has expanded.

More than 39,000 of the region's 173,000 residents have received at least one dose, according to the local health unit. That number doesn't include include doses administered through pharmacies.

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington

The health unit's standby lists work on a daily basis and are cleared at midnight.

The region, with a population of about 213,000, has given about 77,000 vaccine doses to residents, including about 3,900 second doses.

More than 35 per cent of the area's population has received at least one vaccine dose.

