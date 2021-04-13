The Ottawa area's weekly COVID-19 vaccine checkup: April 15

Every Thursday, CBC Ottawa brings you this roundup of COVID-19 vaccination developments throughout the region.

There have been more than 490,000 doses administered in the wider Ottawa-Gatineau region, which has about 2.3 million residents. That's about 100,000 doses more than last Thursday.

The provinces, health units and health authorities have more information in the links at the bottom of the page.

Ontario has set wide vaccine guidelines and given local health units some flexibility. Some, but not all, of the different ways local health units are doing things are set out below.

The provincial picture

Ontario's pharmacy vaccine pilot project for people age 55 and over has been expanded further, with more than 125 new locations opening this week.

Ontario province has made all education workers who provide direct support to students with special needs eligible for a vaccine. Those students can still learn in person despite the current school shutdown.

Quebec has expanded eligibility to include all anyone with a high-risk chronic illness, as well as essential workers including teachers, emergency crews and temporary foreign farm workers.

The United States has suspended use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine over concerns about very rare blood clots. Canada is expecting 10 million doses of that single-shot vaccine starting this month.

Ottawa

Residents ages 50 to 54 in three Ottawa postal codes (K1T, K1V and K2V) are eligible for a vaccine through the province's "hot spot" strategy, but the city warned last week it didn't have the supply to cover everyone in that group.

There have been no updates about expanding eligibility in these hot spots to people ages 18 to 49. On Tuesday, the province reminded local health units it's up to them to manage that aspect of the rollout.

Ottawa is reaching out to residents with health conditions who are having trouble leaving home to get vaccinated, allowing those at "highest risk" to pre-book an appointment, along with a caregiver.

Ottawa is also pre-booking appointments for "moderate" priority health-care workers who work remotely. Ottawa's medical officer of health said this group is considered a low priority in Phase 2.

A vial of AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine at an Ottawa pharmacy in early April 2021, soon after the province's pharmacy pilot project expanded to the national capital. (Rémi Authier/Radio-Canada)

More than 220,000 vaccine doses have now been given to Ottawa residents, including more than 26,000 second doses.

Eighteen per cent of its population has had at least one dose, including most of its residents age 70 and above.

Ottawa's population is about 1,050,000, but many age groups aren't yet eligible.

Western Quebec

General eligibility has been expanded in the Outaouais to include all residents 55 and over.

The AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine is becoming available at local pharmacies, and the Moderna vaccine should follow by the end of the month.

Health-care workers who are currently eligible to book an appointment regardless of age include dentists, physiotherapists and social outreach workers.

The Outaouais has distributed about 87,600 vaccine doses among a population of about 386,000.

Renfrew County

Renfrew County is offering the AstraZeneca vaccine to people age 55 and over at its clinics, not just pharmacies.

Here and in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark, eligibility has been expanded to include residents who have "high-risk" health conditions including lymphoma, obesity, a developmental disability or who are immunocompromised.

With a population of about 109,000, Renfrew County has distributed more than 20,000 vaccine doses.

Eastern Ontario Health Unit

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Paul Roumeliotis said he and the mayor of Cornwall have been urging the province to classify the eastern Ontario city as a COVID-19 hot spot.

The EOHU held its largest vaccination clinics yet in Cornwall and Rockland over the weekend.

Today we vaccinated 2000 people in Rockland & <a href="https://twitter.com/CityofCornwall?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CityofCornwall</a>.<br>THANK YOU to our partner municipalities & 100s of community volunteers, and vaccinators that support our clinics across our region.<br>Also, big thanks to our dedicated <a href="https://twitter.com/EOHU_tweet?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@EOHU_tweet</a> staff.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/community?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#community</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/COVID19vaccines?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#COVID19vaccines</a> <a href="https://t.co/RKYj7obWxe">pic.twitter.com/RKYj7obWxe</a> —@thedrpaul

On Monday, Roumeliotis said between 20 and 30 local pharmacies should eventually be offering the vaccine, and said he's working on a location for South Dundas.

Among a population of about 209,000, more than 33,000 vaccine doses have been administered.

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark

This region has moved its Smiths Falls clinic to the arena pad to offer more space. Eligible education workers can get vaccinated there or at another clinic in Brockville.

More than 27,500 of the region's 173,000 residents have received at least one vaccine dose, according to the health unit. That number doesn't include include pharmacy doses.

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington

The region, with a population of about 213,000, has given more than 58,000 vaccine doses to residents, including about 3,100 second doses.

More than 30 per cent of residents have received at least one vaccine dose. That includes more than 93 per cent of its residents age 80 and over.

Hastings Prince Edward

The region, with a population of about 168,000, has administered more than 43,000 vaccine doses including more than 3,200 second doses.

It's given a first dose about a quarter of its population, including more than 85 per cent of residents age 75 and over.