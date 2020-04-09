2 more dead from COVID-19 in Ottawa

Two more people have died of COVID-19 in Ottawa, bringing the city's death toll from the pandemic to nine.

There are 458 cases, public health officials said Thursday, up 29 from the previous day.

That figure has been climbing steadily, with between 23 and 33 confirmed cases added to the tally each day this week.

The wider region of eastern Ontario and western Quebec now has over 850 cases, with at least 22 deaths including 10 at one long-term care home in Almonte, Ont.

More than 200 people in the region have now recovered from the respiratory illness, health officials say.

Ottawa Public Health tracks cases based primarily on when patients first experienced symptoms rather than on the date they tested positive, which accounts for certain discrepancies in its figures.

Figures released by an Ottawa research team on Wednesday suggest anywhere from 11,000 to 34,000 Ottawans currently have COVID-19, though the vast majority are undiagnosed.

Health officials presented different scenarios for how the pandemic could progress, based on how well residents continue to observe physical distancing protocols.