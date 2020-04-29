COVID-19 hospitalizations creep back up in Ottawa

After steadily declining since mid-April, the number of people in hospital with COVID-19 in Ottawa is on the rise again.

According to the latest update from Ottawa Public Health (OPH), there are currently 38 patients in hospital with the respiratory illness, eight of whom are in intensive care.

That's down from a high of 43 hospitalizations two weeks ago, but the numbers have been creeping back up since dipping to 31 on April 24. There were 18 patients in intensive care on April 15.

OPH logged another one-day high Wednesday with 76 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 as testing continues to expand. There have been five new fatalities since Tuesday, pushing the city's death toll to 76.

Nineteen more people have now recovered for a total of 548, or 42 per cent of Ottawa's total cases.

Officials know of more than 2,075 COVID-19 cases in eastern Ontario and western Quebec. Nearly 900 are known to have recovered.

There have been 40 deaths linked to coronavirus in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties, and six more in the wider region.

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health reporting its third death today. It did not share details on the victim.