Thursday sees another surge in COVID-19 cases in Ottawa

For the second consecutive day, Ottawa has seen a record number of new COVID-19 cases, confirming warnings from health officials that the situation is likely to get much worse before it gets better.

The city saw 58 new cases Thursday, up from a total of 194 the previous day. Wednesday saw 50 new cases, a dramatic rise after days with only single-digit increases.

There are now 252 confirmed cases in Ottawa.

Health officials have noted that because of the lag between infection and symptoms, as well as ongoing challenges with testing, the numbers are likely to start increasing sharply. At the same time, health officials say the reported cases likely represent just a fraction of the actual number of cases in the community.

There were 11 new cases confirmed in western Quebec on Thursday

Meanwhile the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting a staff member at the Stoneridge Manor long-term care home has tested positive and is now at home, raising the spectre of further spread among some of the region's most vulnerable residents.

Ontario now has 2,793 confirmed cases of the respiratory illness, a leap of 401 from Wednesday. Quebec has 5,518 confirmed and suspected cases, up 907 from the previous day.

Nationwide, there are now over 11,000 reported cases.