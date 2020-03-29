COVID-19 claims 2nd life in Ottawa

A second person has died in the city after contracting the coronavirus, Ottawa Public Health said at news conference Monday.

Medical officer of health Vera Etches said the person was a resident of a retirement home, but would not provide the individual's age or gender citing concerns over privacy.

This is Ottawa's first death at a retirement home, she said. The first person who died, a man in his 90s, lived alone.

Ottawa Public Health announced Monday eight more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the city, pushing the total number of positive cases is now 130.

Currently, 21 of those require treatment in hospital and six people are in intensive care. Ten cases are now resolved — in other words they no longer test positive for the virus, Etches said.

Ottawa has had outbreaks at two retirement facilities in Ottawa. The first has, Promenade in Orléans, has five confirmed cases, and Maplewood Retirement Community has at least one case.

Etches said it's "difficult to pinpoint the source" of the outbreaks at the homes.

"OPH continues to investigate and support both the homes," she said.

More cases in the Outaouais

Quebec health officials said there are 10 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in western Quebec as of Monday afternoon.

That brings the total number of confirmed and suspected cases in the Outaouais to 38. Provincewide, Quebec now has 3,430 suspected or confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 25 deaths related to the illness.

Ontario now has 1,706 confirmed cases as of the latest provincial update , with 23 deaths and 431 cases considered "resolved" — a wider definition than it had been using before, which was a negative test two days in a row.

Public health officials have warned these numbers likely represents only a small fraction of the actual number because not everyone with symptoms of the respiratory illness is being tested, and test results aren't immediately available.