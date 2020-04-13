25 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ottawa

A woman passes a bank window with the message "Stay safe" in response to the COVID-19 pandemic in Ottawa, on Friday, April 10, 2020. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported another 25 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Easter Monday, with no new deaths.

That brings the city's total to 586 lab-confirmed cases, with about one-third of these cases, 193, listed as recovered, around the same ratio as yesterday.

Last Monday OPH said it had 370 cases.

It tracks cases based primarily on when patients first experienced symptoms rather than on the date they tested positive, which accounts for certain discrepancies in its figures.

Officials have also confirmed a new COVID-19 case at Waterford Retirement Community on Bank Street near Hunt Club Road.

Region tops 1,100 cases

Eastern Ontario and western Quebec now have more than 1,100 confirmed cases. There are no new cases in western Quebec today.

Confirmed cases are just a snapshot because of the limits of testing . There are likely thousands more .

The deaths of at least 17 people in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties, 11 people in Ottawa and two more in the wider region have been tied to COVID-19.

From what we know, nearly 275 people in the region have recovered. Some local health units don't share this number.

Today Canada passed 25,000 COVID-19 cases