Ottawa's COVID-19 cases nearly triple in a week

Ottawa has now surpassed 400 confirmed COVID-19 cases, public health officials announced Tuesday.

There are 33 new confirmed cases in Ottawa, and two more patients have been hospitalized.

The city now sits at 403 cases, up from 144 one week ago.

Among the latest are cases at the Ottawa Hospital's General campus and the Montfort Hospital.

Ottawa Public Health says 101 COVID-19 patients have recovered, meaning they've been cleared to stop self-isolating. That's nearly double the 56 reported yesterday.

Six people in Ottawa have died as a result of COVID-19.

The wider region of eastern Ontario and western Quebec has now topped 725 cases, with a total of 11 deaths. Most other health units in the region don't list how many people have recovered.