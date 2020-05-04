OPH reports 35 more COVID-19 deaths

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 35 new deaths from COVID-19 Monday, the single biggest jump in fatalities since the pandemic began.

The newly reported deaths occurred between April 24 and May 3, and are all related to outbreaks at long-term care homes in the city, OPH said.

The health agency said it's been switching over to a new digital case management and reporting system, and faced some delays in reporting the fatalities earlier.

Ottawa's death toll now stands at 127.

As of Monday, 1,504 people in the city had tested positive for the respiratory illness, OPH said.

A majority of those cases — 866 — have been declared "resolved," meaning the patients no longer test positive for the virus.

Monday's report follows another grim milestones on Sunday, when OPH reported 14 new deaths.

Regional picture

The wider region of eastern Ontario and western Quebec has more than 2,340 COVID-19 cases, with more than 1,250 people reported to have recovered from the respiratory illness.

The deaths of 42 people in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties, and 11 more in the wider region, have also been tied to COVID-19.