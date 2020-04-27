Ottawa Public Health giving update on COVID-19 at 3 p.m.

The number of people with COVID-19 continues to rise steadily in Ottawa with health officials announcing 44 new cases on Monday along with seven additional deaths.

There are currently 1,154 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the city. Of those, 501 have resolved, in other words now test negative for the virus.

A total of 59 people with COVID-19 have died in Ottawa, an increase of seven from Sunday, Ottawa Public Health says.

Thirty-four people are being treated for COVID-19 in Ottawa hospitals compared to 41 people two weeks ago and 37 one week ago.

The most common way Ottawans contract COVID-19 is close contact with someone who has the virus rather than through travel or an unknown exposure, Ottawa Public Health says.

The wider region

There are now nearly 2,000 people who are confirmed to have COVID-19 in the wider eastern Ontario and western Quebec region.

The deaths of 39 people in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties and five more in the wider region have also been tied to COVID-19.

In western Quebec health officials reported 14 new cases Monday increasing the total cases in Gatineau and surrounding areas to 266.