Ottawa marks another deadly day, but hospitalizations continue steady decline

Ottawa has seen one of its deadliest days since the COVID-19 pandemic set in, but the number of hospitalizations from the respiratory illness continue their slow but steady decline.

According to Friday's update from Ottawa Public Health, seven more people have died, bringing the death toll in the city to 42.

There are 57 new confirmed cases, also one of the steepest single-day increases. The city has now surpassed 1,000 cases, with 1,034.

At the same time, however, the number of people in hospital due to the illness has dropped from 37 this time last week to 32, and 30 more cases have now been deemed resolved.

The decline in hospitalizations began on April 15, when there were 41 people in hospital, 18 of them in intensive care.

Another death in western Quebec

Public health officials in Quebec confirmed Friday another person has died of COVID-19 in the Outaouais.

The deaths of 39 people in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties, and four more in the wider region, have also now been tied to COVID-19.

There are now nearly 1,750 cases in all of eastern Ontario and western Quebec.

From what we know, nearly 700 people out of that regional total have recovered, but some local health units don't share that data.

Confirmed cases represent only a fraction of the actual number because of limited testing, though eligibility criteria for testing is slowly being expanded.