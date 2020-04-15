Ottawa's latest COVID-19 numbers offer glimmer of hope

More people have recovered from COVID-19 than have been diagnosed with the respiratory illness since Ottawa Public Health's last update, a small victory overshadowed by one more death linked to the pandemic.

In its daily report Wednesday, OPH confirmed 24 new cases, but said 27 more people have been deemed recovered.

That means 244 of Ottawa's 643 confirmed cases, or about 40 per cent, are now out of isolation.

No details have been released about the latest death, the city's 13th fatality attributed to the pandemic.

There are now just under 1,200 confirmed cases in the wider region of eastern Ontario and western Quebec, with 40 deaths. Public health officials have warned repeatedly there are likely thousands more undiagnosed cases.

More than 325 people have been listed as recovered or resolved in the wider region, but not every local health unit shares that data.

In Ottawa, there were 429 confirmed cases last Wednesday and 194 two weeks ago.

OPH tracks cases based primarily on when patients first experienced symptoms, rather than on the date they tested positive, which accounts for certain discrepancies in its figures.

Canada's top doctor pointed out Wednesday that the pace of infection seems to have slowed nationally, from the number of confirmed cases doubling every three days to every 10, a shift she called a reason for cautious optimism.