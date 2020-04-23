Ottawa Public Health giving COVID-19 update at 2:30 p.m.

Three more people have died of COVID-19 in Ottawa, bringing the city's death toll to 35.

According to Ottawa Public Health's daily update Thursday, there are 34 new confirmed cases of the respiratory illness in the city for a total of 977.

The number of people listed as recovered has now climbed to 405, and the number of people in hospital due to coronavirus has dipped slightly to 33.

The wider region of eastern Ontario and western Quebec is now approaching 1,675 confirmed cases.

Thirty-nine people have died in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties, and there have been three additional deaths elsewhere in the region.

From what we know, more than 625 people have recovered in the wider region, though not every health unit shares this number.

Lab-confirmed cases likely represent only a snapshot of the contagion's true reach, though public health officials have expanded eligibility criteria for testing.