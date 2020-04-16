Ottawa Public Health giving update on COVID-19 at 2:30 p.m.

For the third consecutive day, COVID-19 has claimed one more life in Ottawa.

The latest unidentified victim, confirmed by public health officials Thursday, bring's the city's death toll to 14.

There are now 678 confirmed cases in Ottawa, up by 35 from Wednesday. Forty-three people are in hospital, 17 of them in intensive care.

So far, 275 people have recovered from the respiratory illness in Ottawa.

The total number of cases in eastern Ontario and western Quebec has now climbed to more than 1,250.

Twenty-seven people have died of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties, 18 of them this week alone, and there have been two more deaths in the wider region for a total of 43.

In the Kingston, Ont., area, no one is in hospital and all but five of 55 confirmed COVID-19 cases have recovered, according to the latest update.

Across the wider region, more than 350 people have now recovered from COVID-19, though most local health units don't share that data.

Health officials say there are likely thousands more undiagnosed cases in the region, partly due to limited testing. OPH has now expanded the criteria for testing, which could potentially contribute to a rise in the number of confirmed cases.