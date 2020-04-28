City sees deadliest day since pandemic struck

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) is reporting 12 more deaths and 67 new cases of COVID-19, marking the city's deadliest 24 hours since the pandemic began.

The city's death toll from the respiratory illness has now climbed to 71, mostly in long-term care homes.

There are now 1,221 confirmed cases. Tuesday's new cases also mark the steepest one-day rise since the pandemic began.

The number of hospitalizations remains stable at 35, one more than Monday.

Twenty-eight more people have recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of resolved cases to 529, or 43 per cent of the total cases.

The wider region of eastern Ontario and western Quebec has nearly 2,000 cases and 115 fatalities. Thirty-nine of those deaths have occurred in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties.

More than 850 people in the region have recovered.

Confirmed cases are only a snapshot of the total number of cases in the community, but testing has been expanded in recent days, particularly in long-term care homes.