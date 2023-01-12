Storm beginning tonight will make travel too risky, forecasters say

Communities around the Ottawa River, including Ottawa-Gatineau, should get the worst of a storm dragging through the region on Thursday and Friday, according to winter storm warning issued early Thursday.

Environment Canada has a range of weather alerts for the region.

Winter storm warnings cover Ottawa, Gatineau, communities north and east of Gatineau, most of Renfrew County, all of Lanark County and Prescott-Russell.

What had been a forecast of 15 to 30 centimetres of snow firmed up Thursday morning to a warning of 20 to 30 centimetres by Friday night in those areas. There could also be rain or freezing rain Thursday evening.

"Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve," Environment Canada wrote in the warning.

"Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow."

The temperature in Ottawa is expected to be around 0 C during the storm before dropping for the weekend.

Watches and statements

Winter storm watches neighbour the warnings in eastern Ontario, including in the Bancroft, Cornwall and Deep River areas.

Southern Ontario's map of warnings in red, watches in yellow and special weather statements as of about 7:45 a.m. ET Jan. 12, 2023. (Environment Canada)

At least 15 centimetres of snow is forecast in all those places, but details vary.

Bancroft could get up to 25 centimetres of snow, Cornwall seems to be right on the border of snow and rain and Deep River might get up to 30 centimetres of snow, but with less certainty.

Areas along the St. Lawrence River and Lake Ontario to Cornwall's west could see more rain than snow. They could see heavy rain late in the afternoon and 15 to 25 millimetres of rain total before a bit of snow Friday.

The Tweed and Pontiac areas have no weather alerts at all.

Autumn and early winter have been generally warmer than normal in Ottawa, with cooler air moving in more recently.

This has been punctuated by double-digit snowfalls: almost all of the capital's 96 centimetres of snow in December came from four systems. Ottawa had less than three centimetres of snow in January up to Wednesday.