Freezing rain warnings on short notice for Ottawa-Gatineau, Cornwall

Freezing rain is expected this morning in Ottawa-Gatineau and communities to the east on the Ontario side of the river.

It could mean an icy morning before a change to rain

Ice clings to tree branches in January 2015 in Ottawa. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

The agency issued a freezing rain warning around 6:45 a.m., saying a brief period of freezing rain is expected early Thursday morning. Besides Ottawa-Gatineau, it applies to Prescott-Russell and the Cornwall area.

It is expected to end when that freezing rain changes to rain by noon. Thursday's high is 5 C.

Environment Canada calls for a rainy, foggy night that shouldn't dip below the freezing mark. Friday, that temperature should fall and the rain should turn into about five centimetres of snow.

A special weather statement is in effect for communities north of Gatineau because up to 10 centimetres of snow could fall there on Friday. Forecasters aren't yet sure if it will end up being more rain than snow.

