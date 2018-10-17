Need to know: Ottawa, Gatineau have different cannabis rules

Cannabis is legal in Canada starting today and for residents of the National Capital Region, that may mean getting familiar with two different sets of provincial and municipal rules.

The provincial government in Ontario has laid out its cannabis laws, including that cannabis can be smoked anywhere tobacco is allowed, with the exception of vehicles and boats.

The City of Ottawa has further narrowed those rules, banning pot smoking from all city-owned land including parks, beaches and recreation centres.

Because of Québec's Oct. 1 provincial election, the rules in that province are expected to change. Back in June, the City of Gatineau voted to match those provincial rules.

The newly elected provincial government, headed by the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ), has proposed raising the legal minimum age to 21 from the current minimum of 18, though those changes won't be made until after legalization takes effect.

While smoking cannabis is currently allowed in all places that tobacco smoking is allowed (with some exceptions), the CAQ has also suggested it might ban cannabis smoking in all public places.

Here's what you need to know about the rules in both provinces.