Mayors of Ottawa, Gatineau at odds over tramway office

Their cities may share a river, but the mayors of Ottawa and Gatineau, Que., had very different reactions to the federal budget's update on two new ways to cross it.

Monday's budget calls for the creation of two new offices, one to study and plan a proposed tramway loop connecting Ottawa and Gatineau, and another to address the question of an additional bridge across the Ottawa River.

The National Capital Commission (NCC) would operate the office focusing on interprovincial public transit, while the office overseeing a potential new bridge would be jointly run by the NCC and the ministry it reports to, Public Services and Procurement Canada.

But the federal finance minister won't be getting a thank you card from Ottawa's mayor anytime soon.

"Mayor Watson does not see a reason to establish a new bureaucracy at the NCC to plan transit for Ottawa and Gatineau," read a statement from Jim Watson's office following the budget's release.

The statement added that both cities are already working collaboratively to integrate their transit systems, which includes connecting Gatineau's proposed tramway to downtown Ottawa.

Watson's statement ends with a pointed rejection of the NCC's potential role in overseeing interprovincial transit: "The construction of Stage 2 LRT is well underway, and we have a solid plan to bring rail service to Kanata, Stittsville and Barrhaven with Stage 3 LRT. There is nothing left for the NCC to plan."

A representation of the proposed tramway running along chemin d'Aylmer in Gatineau. (Supplied)

Gatineau mayor encouraged

On the other side of the Ottawa River, Gatineau's mayor reacted positively to the idea of an interprovincial transit office.

"One of the huge challenges of this [tramway] project is that too many departments in the federal government are concerned," said Maxime Pedneaud-Jobin. "This project office will allow the federal government to speak with one voice, and that's a key condition for this tramway to be achieved.

"It's the first that we have a really really clear sign that the federal government will eventually say yes to this project, and it couldn't be clearer than with this budget."

Gatineau Liberal MP Steven MacKinnon says the creation of two new offices dedicated to interprovincial transit and a sixth bridge crossing would represent an essential step forward for those projects. (Hugo Bélanger/Radio-Canada)

Opposition to bridge unites mayors

Despite their differences over how to oversee interprovincial transit, both mayors agree the federal government should give up on reviving plans for a sixth bridge in the National Capital Region.

"Mayor Watson's priority is not to build a new bridge for cars but to see those dollars invested into public transit, which will reduce gridlock on our roads and our carbon footprint for generations to come," said Watson's office.

Pedneaud-Jobin has also signalled in the past his opposition to a new bridge, preferring instead to invest in public transit to cross the river.

The subject of a new bridge has long been discussed. Proponents say it's needed to divert transport trucks from downtown Ottawa, but residents near the proposed Kettle Island crossing worry it will affect their quality of life.

The Liberal MP for the riding of Gatineau, who also serves as parliamentary secretary to the minister of Public Services and Procurement, said the budget announcement offers another step forward for both a tramway and a new bridge.

"I know for the public it seems slow-going, but it's one step at a time," said MP Steven MacKinnon in French. "This will be a long haul, and this is a necessary stage that's now been reached."

MacKinnon added that both offices will have to operate with funds from existing budgets within their respective departments.