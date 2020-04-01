Quebec is banning non-essential travel into the western part of its province as of noon Wednesday, including visitors from Ontario.

Quebec's Ministry of Public Safety said earlier in the day it's extending the travel limits between regions, put in place for much of the rest of the province over the weekend, to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

This includes the Outaouais; the municipalities of Antoine-Labelle and Argenteuil in the Laurentides; Autray, Joliette, Matawinie and Montcalm in the Lanaudière region; and La Tuque, north of Shawinigan.

Police in Quebec will enforce the travel restrictions with targeted checkpoints, the government said in a statement, though it did not specify in what the penalties could be. Motorists could also be told to turn around.

Health-care workers, humanitarian support and people needed to keep the supply chain running are examples of those who will be allowed to cross between regions.

On a normal day, the five bridges between Ottawa and Gatineau take almost 150,000 vehicles and 9,000 pedestrians and cyclists over the Ottawa River. (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press)

The new rules introduced Wednesday are less restrictive than those that came into effect on March 28, which saw checkpoints placed at all roads into and out of certain regions.

Similar rules are also not in place for people crossing from western Quebec into eastern Ontario, though last week, the mayors of Ottawa and Gatineau asked people not to cross the Ottawa River unless it was necessary.

Ottawa police are strongly suggesting people avoid non-essential travel into the city, but aren't stopping anyone.