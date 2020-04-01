Police in Canada's National Capital Region are expected to further control travel between Ottawa and Gatineau, Que., potentially with roadside checks.

More details are expected later this morning.

The controls would be aimed at further limiting the spread of COVID-19 by keeping people from travelling.

It wasn't yet clear what this would mean for other crossings in the region, including ferries.

Last week the mayors of the two cities asked people not to cross the Ottawa River unless it was necessary.