NCC unveils plans for Gatineau's Brewery Creek

The National Capital Commission (NCC) has released its plan for a highly contaminated piece of land in downtown Gatineau, Que.

The Brewery Creek site is 1.45 hectares of space that includes NCC lands between Brewery Creek, rue Montcalm and rue Wright, and sits adjacent to a shoreline walkway.

According to the NCC, the area has historical significance. It was home to industrial activities in the 1950s and '60s including the pulp and paper industry and sawmilling.

Those industries resulted in soil and groundwater contamination across the site that now has to be cleaned up.

Martin Barakengera, director of long-term planning at the NCC, estimates the work will cost between $7 million and $10 million.

That decontamination work won't begin until 2024.

The plan includes four residential buildings. Some will include affordable units. (National Capital Commission)

Commercial, residential spaces envisioned

The development plan for the site was presented on Friday in Gatineau. It involves mixed-use residential and commercial spaces, including four residential buildings that will frame rue Montcalm, at the edge of the creek.

Each building will be eight storeys offering 364 units. The NCC said affordable housing will be included in those units, though the exact percentage has not been determined.

There will also be public access to the creek with park spaces and the possibility of cultural space.

"We are doing an improvement to the public realm and we are contributing to affordable housing, contributing to public transportation," said Barakengera

"We will make some lanes available to the STO to widen rue Montcalm and allow enough space for buses."

Barakengera said the next step is to start the public engagement process. The NCC will also have to make a request to the city to update its urban plan and zoning rules.

After that, he said the NCC will work to find a private sector partner to work on the residential development.

The NCC will be responsible for the development and maintenance of the public land involved in the project.