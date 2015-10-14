Ontario-Quebec border restrictions to end Wednesday
Non-essential travel has been banned since April
Ontario and Quebec have each announced restrictions on non-essential travel between the two provinces will end at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday.
The order banning non-essential travel between the two provinces went into effect in April.
Since then, provincial and local police have intermittently staffed checkpoints at interprovincial crossings, and have issued tickets or turned around motorists who don't have essential work, medical or humanitarian reasons to travel between regions.
This also marks the end of Quebec's rule requiring residents returning from Ontario to self-isolate for 14 days.
Western Quebec moved to yellow zone rules on Monday, allowing some indoor dining and gatherings between households to resume. Ontario is currently in Step 1 of its reopening plan.
Travel restrictions between Ontario and Manitoba will also be lifted on Wednesday.
