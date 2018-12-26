Ottawa-Gatineau's top news photos of 2018

Post-tornado devastation. Protests over French-language cuts. And sad Erik Karlsson.

Those subjects are just a handful of the most eye-catching news photos snapped in Ottawa-Gatineau over the past 12 months.

Here's our rundown of the shots from 2018 that you need to see.

These are just a few of the more than 6,000 marchers who took to the streets of downtown Ottawa on Jan. 20 for the 2018 Women's March. (Marc-André Cossette/CBC)

Shirley Taylor wears a 'Burnt by Phoenix' sticker on her forehead during a rally against the Phoenix payroll system outside the offices of the Treasury Board of Canada in Ottawa on Feb. 28. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)

Optometric assistant Michelle Boich shared her story in April of how she needed a costly eye procedure to avoid going blind — one the province doesn't cover. (Ashley Burke/CBC)

A paramedic holds up a 'rescue breathing' barrier designed to be used when giving mouth-to-mouth resuscitation to opioid overdose victims. CBC learned in April that the Ontario government would be encouraging bystanders to provide mouth-to-mouth resuscitation in such cases — a change to its previous policy. (Ashley Burke/CBC)

Politicians, media and other officials descended into Ottawa's LRT tunnel on May 4 to celebrate the completion of the track. Despite all the enthusiasm that day, seven months later, the Confederation Line still remains under construction. (Stu Mills/CBC)

Michelle Poilly poses in June with one of the many saplings planted by the Ministry of Transportation near Morrisburg, Ont. — saplings that were later destroyed by the ministry's own mowers. (Stu Mills/CBC)

Harshan Anton kicks back in a hammock on Sparks Street during his lunch break on July 18. The authority overseeing the pedestrian thoroughfare introduced a number of new concepts this summer, including hammocks and oversized Jenga blocks. (Marc-André Cossette/CBC)

A security guard picks up a flare that was thrown onto the TD Place field on July 18 during a game between Ottawa Fury FC and the Toronto FC. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)

Emergency crews block off a stretch of Wellington Street West following the partial collapse of the 170-year-old Magee House on July 24. (Michel Aspirot/CBC)

A man walks under Moving Surfaces, a giant steel and light sculpture at Ottawa's Lansdowne Park, during Pride Week on Aug. 25. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)

Mayor Jim Watson sprays water at the crowds as he rides on the City of Ottawa's very own float at the 2018 Pride parade on Aug. 26. (Judy Trinh/CBC )

Former Ottawa Senators captain Erik Karlsson speaks to media on Sept. 13 after being traded to the San Jose Sharks. (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press)

An aerial photo shows the damage caused by a tornado that touched down in the rural community of Dunrobin on Sept. 21. (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press)

Brian Lowden sits on an overturned boat in his backyard on Sept. 23, among debris left by a tornado that touched down in Dunrobin two days earlier. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)

Shawn Hill rests in his bed in November at the Ottawa Hospital's Civic campus as his partner Melissa Acheson and their son Levi keep him company. Hill suffered a mysterious brain injury while walking home in August and hasn't been able to tell his family what happened. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)

A CMC Microsystems employee inspects a printed circuit design in a fabrication lab in November. The Kingston, Ont., facility, which performs cutting-edge microelectronics work, was facing a potential closure after a funding cut. (Stu Mills/CBC)