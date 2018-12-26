Ottawa-Gatineau's top news photos of 2018

Tornado damage, French-language protests, and sad Erik Karlsson. Those are the subjects of just a few of the best photos to emerge from the past year in local news.
Tornadoes and protests, happy Jim Watson and sad Erik Karlsson
CBC News ·
A Canadian flag flies in front of homes destroyed by a Sept. 21 tornado that touched down in Ottawa's Dunrobin neighbourhood. The devastation the six tornadoes wrought provided some of the most dramatic news photos of 2018. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)
Post-tornado devastation. Protests over French-language cuts. And sad Erik Karlsson.
Those subjects are just a handful of the most eye-catching news photos snapped in Ottawa-Gatineau over the past 12 months.
Here's our rundown of the shots from 2018 that you need to see.
These are just a few of the more than 6,000 marchers who took to the streets of downtown Ottawa on Jan. 20 for the 2018 Women's March. (Marc-André Cossette/CBC)
Shirley Taylor wears a 'Burnt by Phoenix' sticker on her forehead during a rally against the Phoenix payroll system outside the offices of the Treasury Board of Canada in Ottawa on Feb. 28. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)
A paramedic holds up a 'rescue breathing' barrier designed to be used when giving mouth-to-mouth resuscitation to opioid overdose victims. CBC learned in April that the Ontario government would be encouraging bystanders to provide mouth-to-mouth resuscitation in such cases — a change to its previous policy. (Ashley Burke/CBC)
Politicians, media and other officials descended into Ottawa's LRT tunnel on May 4 to celebrate the completion of the track. Despite all the enthusiasm that day, seven months later, the Confederation Line still remains under construction. (Stu Mills/CBC)
Michelle Poilly poses in June with one of the many saplings planted by the Ministry of Transportation near Morrisburg, Ont. — saplings that were later destroyed by the ministry's own mowers. (Stu Mills/CBC)
Harshan Anton kicks back in a hammock on Sparks Street during his lunch break on July 18. The authority overseeing the pedestrian thoroughfare introduced a number of new concepts this summer, including hammocks and oversized Jenga blocks. (Marc-André Cossette/CBC)
Shawn Hill rests in his bed in November at the Ottawa Hospital's Civic campus as his partner Melissa Acheson and their son Levi keep him company. Hill suffered a mysterious brain injury while walking home in August and hasn't been able to tell his family what happened. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)
A CMC Microsystems employee inspects a printed circuit design in a fabrication lab in November. The Kingston, Ont., facility, which performs cutting-edge microelectronics work, was facing a potential closure after a funding cut. (Stu Mills/CBC)
A woman holds up a protest sign adorned with the Franco-Ontarian flag at a rally over French-language service cuts on Dec. 1. Thousands of people protested the cuts outside Ottawa City Hall that day. (Michel Aspirot/CBC)