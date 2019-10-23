More bedbug issues at 2 federal buildings

Bedbugs have now been found at a federal government office building in Gatineau, while an Ottawa tower that had a bedbug sighting last week has seen its pest issues get worse.

A pest management contractor spotted a single bedbug Wednesday at the federal building at 30 Victoria St. in Gatineau.

Several bugs were also found Tuesday on the 13th floor of the Jeanne Mance Building at Tunney's Pasture, a few days after a lone insect was noticed on the 12th floor.

High-heat steaming treatment was performed to prevent the situation there from expanding, forcing 65 employees to work from home. The government is also planning to treat the 16th floor and install more traps in the building.

Traps have also been set up at 30 Victoria to monitor the situation should more bugs emerge.

There have also been problems at 22 Eddy St. in Gatineau, the Jean Edmonds Tower at 300 Slater St. in Ottawa, and a building at 70 Crémazie St. in Gatineau.

Public Services and Procurement Canada, which manages most government buildings, said they follow the best practices in the industry when it comes to treatment.

"When an issue is brought to our attention, we work closely with partners to ensure quick action is taken and that building issues are dealt with in a timely manner," said spokesperson Marc-André Charbonneau in an email to CBC.