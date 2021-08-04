Smog warnings hang over most of western Quebec

A smog warning continues for Gatineau, Que., and much of the surrounding area Wednesday, with special weather statements for Ottawa and some other parts of eastern Ontario.

The warning for Gatineau and communities to the north and east said people with respiratory problems shouldn't do intense physical activity outdoors until the warning is lifted, which could happen Wednesday afternoon.

The province lists air quality there as "acceptable," or the middle level on its three-level scale.

The Pontiac has a special weather statement about the air quality, as does northern parts of eastern Ontario including Ottawa, Renfrew and Lanark counties, and Prescott-Russell.

Finding a shady spot in the Market yesterday. <br>The haze in the skies is back due to smoke from forest fires. A Special Weather Statement for reduced air quality and visibility is in effect. Look for sun & a high of 28°. Light wind. Low 15°. Similar Thurs. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottweather?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottweather</a> <a href="https://t.co/1RwXYNhj0o">pic.twitter.com/1RwXYNhj0o</a> —@BlacksWeather

That statement says to try to reduce exposure to the smoke if it descends to ground level, such as turning on a household air purifier or going to a public space that has one.

Winds are expected to push the smoke away late on Wednesday.

It's the third week in a row wildfires in northwestern Ontario and Manitoba have affected air quality around the national capital.

Ottawa's forecasted high is 28 C in late afternoon, with sunshine and a bit of humidity. The overnight low is 14 C and Thursday's forecast is similar.