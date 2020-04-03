Region tops 500 known COVID-19 cases

Eastern Ontario and western Quebec have now reached 500 known cases of COVID-19, with both Ottawa and Gatineau doubling their numbers since Monday.

Public health officials reported 37 new cases of the respiratory illness in Ottawa on Friday, bringing the city's total to 289. Five days ago there were just 130.

Six new cases in the Outaouais Friday brings that area's total to 81, the vast majority in Gatineau, Que. That's up from 38 cases on Monday.

There are now more than 500 confirmed cases in the wider region, with seven deaths linked to coronavirus.

Ontario as a whole has 3,255 cases, up 462 from yesterday. That includes 81 deaths linked to the coronavirus and 1,023 cases considered resolved.

New projections released Monday show the province could see between 3,000 and 15,000 deaths from the pandemic with its current strategy in place.

Quebec is up to 6,101 confirmed or suspected cases, up 583 from Thursday, and is reporting 61 deaths, 25 of them new since Thursday's update.