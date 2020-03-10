Gas prices to drop by 10 cents/litre, expert predicts

A petroleum expert predicts the price of gas will drop by 10 cents per litre in Ottawa by Wednesday morning.

Roger McKnight, senior petroleum analyst with En-Pro International, said prices at pumps across southern Ontario, including in the capital region, will fall to 92.9 cents per litre, down from Tuesday's average of 102.9 cents.

Prices in the capital have already dipped over the past two days, with some stations selling as low as 86.9 cents per litre on Tuesday, according to price aggregator Gas Buddy.

McKnight said the abrupt drop was caused by both a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia, and the ongoing spread of the coronavirus.

While the economic impact of the coronavirus spread has been building over several weeks, the more immediate crisis erupted over the weekend when Russia refused to agree to production caps requested by OPEC. In response, Saudi Arabia promised to opened its taps and increase supply, driving the global price downward.

McKnight, who has been working in the oil and gas industry for 35 years, said he can't remember the last time there was a price drop this dramatic.

"It's all looking pretty giddy for the consumer, but I don't think that they should get too happy about it because it's really affecting the economy, not only in this country, but the United States and globally."

McKnight said prices could continue to drop in the coming days and weeks until either Saudi Arabia or Russia budges from their position. The impact of the coronavirus is harder to predict, he said.

"The oil industry can control or influence the price of crude, and then gasoline and diesel, but they can't hit what they can't see,"McKnight said.

"This coronavirus is something we have no control over, and until such time as that growth curve on the coronavirus starts to flatten out, prices are going to continue to fall and there's nothing they can do about it."