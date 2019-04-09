Despite snow, Ottawa gardeners are sprouting seedlings

Recent wintry conditions aren't preventing Ottawa residents with green thumbs from preparing for the gardening season.

Hallie Cotnam of CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning visited Greta's Organic Gardens Tuesday, where gardeners have already started growing heaps of tomatoes and other vegetables inside.

"That's hail [and] snow coming down on the greenhouse," owner Greta Kryger told Cotnam during the visit.

"It's not really feeling like spring out there, but in the greenhouse we'd probably have at least 15 to 18 C."

Staff said their busiest time of the year is between January and June, when seedlings are grown and then carefully watched as they flourish into vegetables.

Here are some photos from Cotnam's recent visit.

Have you started sprouting seedlings indoors? Send photos to CBC Ottawa via email.

Sometime in February, inside a basement, it's a good idea to start growing leaks and onions, says Greta Kryger, the owner of Greta's Organic Gardens. (Hallie Cotnam/CBC)

There are over 300 varieties of tomatoes at Greta's Organic Gardens, so staff give the seedlings numbers to help set them apart. (Hallie Cotnam/CBC)

Martin Brunet, who helps out at the Greta's Organic Gardens, spent his day on Tuesday preparing soil to be used for the tomato seedlings that are getting transported to larger pots. (Hallie Cotnam/CBC)

Staff at Greta's Organic Gardens have already transported many of their tomato seedlings into larger cubed pots inside their greenhouse in Ottawa. (Hallie Cotnam/CBC)