Despite snow, Ottawa gardeners are sprouting seedlings
Many residents with green thumbs have already started seedlings indoors
Recent wintry conditions aren't preventing Ottawa residents with green thumbs from preparing for the gardening season.
Hallie Cotnam of CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning visited Greta's Organic Gardens Tuesday, where gardeners have already started growing heaps of tomatoes and other vegetables inside.
"That's hail [and] snow coming down on the greenhouse," owner Greta Kryger told Cotnam during the visit.
"It's not really feeling like spring out there, but in the greenhouse we'd probably have at least 15 to 18 C."
Staff said their busiest time of the year is between January and June, when seedlings are grown and then carefully watched as they flourish into vegetables.
Here are some photos from Cotnam's recent visit.
