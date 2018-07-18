Small fire disrupts Ottawa Fury game

Ottawa police are investigating after a flare in the stands briefly disrupted an Ottawa Fury game and sparked a small fire.

Michele Dion, a communications specialist with the team, confirmed the incident involved a flare. She said the fans who were involved were quickly removed by security.

Dion said no one was injured in the incident and the fire was quickly extinguished.

The Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group will face a fine from Soccer Canada because the flares are prohibited objects, which should not have gotten past security, Dion said.

The game resumed after debris was cleared from the stands and the field.

The Ottawa Fury fell in the game 1-0 to Toronto FC.