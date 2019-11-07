Ottawa Fury FC will suspend operations for the 2020 season, CBC News has learned.

It's unclear whether the professional soccer club will fold permanently or for one season only.

On Thursday, the club said it would make a "major announcement" about its future at a news conference Friday morning.

The Fury's future has been in doubt in before, after governing body CONCACAF told the Canadian Soccer Association in 2018 it would not sanction the team playing in the U.S.-dominated United Soccer League (USL).

The club was allowed to remain in the USL for the 2019 season after an about-face by the agency.

Last month, the team announced it was parting ways with head coach Nikola Popovic after two seasons.

The Fury are one of three sports teams owned by the Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group (OSEG), along with the CFL's Ottawa Redblacks and the OHL's Ottawa 67's.

The Fury plays home games at TD Place stadium at Ottawa's Lansdowne Park, which can hold 24,000 spectators.

The club finished in eighth place in the USL's eastern conference in 2019 with a 14-10-10 record.

More to come.