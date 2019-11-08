Fury FC fans dismayed after club comes to 'crushing halt'

Some Ottawa Fury FC fans say the club's announcement to suspend operations for 2020 is "gut-wrenching," while others say the news left them unsurprised.

The club is blaming "politics" by soccer's governing bodies for not meeting a sanction deadline, which was required for the team to continue to play in the U.S.-based United Soccer League.

Fan Aaron Hooper said Friday's news was the "worst-case scenario."

"It's sad that this day actually came," said Hooper, who stopped by TD Place to purchase a Fury hat from the merchandise shop.

"That was one of my fears last year when they were going through the sanction debacle ... that if they didn't join the Canadian Premier League, maybe one of the steps would be them folding."

The Canadian Premier League kicked off in April and, ahead of its launch, questions arose about whether the Fury would be forced to join the new league or be allowed to remain in the U.S.-dominated USL.

The Fury, who are owned by the Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group (OSEG), ended up getting permission to remain in the USL for the 2019 season, as was their preference.

'Big void' left for soccer fans

For some fans, the writing has been on the wall ever since.

"For me personally, at this point, I'd like to see a different organization try their hands on a soccer team, because [OSEG] made a lot of mistakes over the past years," said Jon Eden, a member of Fury fan group Stony Monday Riot.

"It's very disappointing but somewhat predictable."

Eden said the Fury's departure will leave a "big void" in the lives of local soccer fans.

"I'm sad, because I really enjoy going to live soccer games," he said.

Ottawa Fury general manager Julian De Guzman (left) becomes emotional as the team announces they are suspending operations for the 2020 season. Team owners John Pugh (centre) and Mark Goudie (right), blame politics for the decision. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

CONCACAF, one of FIFA's six governing bodies, said on the weekend it was disappointed and surprised by the team's announcement.

"There is a clearly defined process outlined in CONCACAF and FIFA rules for sanctioning clubs to compete in leagues in foreign territories," a statement from the organization said.

"We have recently been working through an incomplete application for Ottawa Fury to compete in the United Soccer League in 2020. We will not comment on the details of that application and given today's announcement we now consider the matter closed."

'Things were picking up'

The news wasn't a sure thing for all fans, however: Eric Beevis said Friday's announcement "blindsided" him.

"[The announcement] is gut-wrenching," said Beevis, adding he "proudly" wore an Ottawa Fury jersey to work Friday.

"Since [Thursday], when the first echoes started floating about on social media, I still haven't been able to wrap my head around this."

He said when the Fury's season wrapped up a few weeks ago, he felt a sense of "momentum."

"The feeling I got from that last game was that things were picking up," Beevis said. "I was looking forward to building off of that ... and it just comes to a crushing halt."

'I don't think this is the end'

Some fans point to the Canadian Premier League as a source of hope, as a team from Ottawa would play against clubs from other Canadian cities and more exciting rivalries could be developed.

That would be "easy marketing," said Hooper.

"I think one day we're going to see, whether it's at TD Place or another stadium ... a team that this city backs behind," he said.

"I don't think this is the end of Ottawa soccer."