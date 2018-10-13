Women put up their dukes at Fight for the Cure cancer fundraiser

For the first time in more than 10 years, women will be entering the boxing ring at the annual Fight for the Cure cancer care fundraiser.

Best friends Lisa Langevin and Daphne Ballard are two of the women expected to take part in Saturday's gala, which is raising money for the Ottawa Regional Cancer Foundation.

"My father died of cancer nine years ago, and I really wanted to do something special for him, especially since he loved sports and boxing," said Langevin, an Ottawa lawyer, in a French-language interview with Radio-Canada.

Langevin said the idea came to her after attending the gala last year, and she then convinced Ballard to join. They'll square off this evening in a three-round fight at the The Hilton Lac Leamy in Gatineau, Que.

"I think it is really a privilege to be [one of] the first women to do so. Yes, it's a little stressful, but we want our fight to be strong," Langevin said.

Lisa Langevin, right, has been training three times a week, despite her busy schedule, in preparation for her boxing match at this year's Fight for Cure gala on Oct. 13, 2018. (Radio-Canada)

Women participation opens new chapter

Despite their busy schedules, work and family, the women have been training at least three times a week to prepare for the bout.

"I love that we get pushed like this. The training is exhausting, but also very fun. A great team spirit has developed," Ballard said.

Ballard works for Langevin's husband, who's also a lawyer. She said the pair have also been football teammates for 20 years.

When Langevin approached her with the boxing idea, however, Ballart said she was a bit hesitant.

"I didn't want to fight her!" Ballard said. "[But] when she told me about the cause and all the good that the event does, I wanted to give back too."

'Goal is just to keep growing'

Tonight's fighters have been training for more than eight months — an unprecedented amount of time, leading to some very stiff competition, said Scott Whitteker, the gala's director.

Most participants, Whitteker said, have a friend or family member who's been affected by cancer.

The event raised over $130,000 last year, but this time organizers hope to exceed the $200,000 mark.

"We were lucky enough to get five more sponsors. We have four more fighters than we did last year," Whitteker told Radio-Canada.

"My goal is just to keep growing it until it's something that really, really makes a huge impact in the community."

As for women like Langevin and Ballard taking part, Whitteker said it opens a new chapter for the fundraiser — one he hopes will carry on.