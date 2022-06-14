Tyson George Billings, a prominent figure in this winter's Freedom Convoy in Ottawa who is also known as Freedom George, pleaded guilty in court Wednesday to one of several charges against him and has been released from jail.

Billings was sentenced to six months of probation and is expected to return home to Alberta, Ontario court heard.

He pleaded guilty to one count of counselling to commit mischief, and the other charges he faced were withdrawn.

He is the convoy's first major figure to plead guilty.

Billings' Feb. 19 arrest was broadcast to thousands of viewers who regularly tuned into his social media feeds during the protest that saw Ottawa's downtown occupied for weeks.

His booming chants of "Freedom" and "Let's go" have become synonymous with the ongoing "Freedom Movement."

During the protests, Billings would often appear alongside Pat King, another prominent figure and one of the convoy leaders.

The two were co-accused of two counts each of intimidation and obstructing police, and one count each of mischief, counselling to commit mischief, counselling to obstruct police, counselling intimidation, disobeying a court order and counselling to disobey a court order.

Supporters with close contact to Billings expected his release following his 10 a.m. court appearance.

On Sunday, Selena Paley, one of the Freedom Central Canada organizers, said she and two other members of Freedom Central Canada were travelling to Ottawa to pick Billings up and support him after his release.

She asked supporters to come to the Ottawa Courthouse in support of Billings — who she describes as being "integral" to trucker safety during the Ottawa protests and "a man who put a lot on the line during the Freedom Convoy."

Continued support for Freedom Central Canada

Throughout his detention, Billings, usually through supporters, has continued to solicit funds through his social media accounts and website, selling Freedom Convoy-related merchandise.

In April, he spoke directly to supporters from the Quinte Detention Centre in Napanee, asking them to buy merchandise from him and support Freedom Central Canada, which for many has become a favoured source of information and updates on Freedom-related movements since police cleared protesters from Ottawa streets.

"I'm doing OK, I am missing my family a lot, though," he said in a phone call broadcast live to supporters.

He told supporters how to financially support him, saying his mom had paid a $30,000 retainer for his legal counsel. He said his mom is also covering his bills including child support payments and truck loans.

Billings said he was giving information directly to Freedom Central Canada to share with supporters.

In recent weeks, Freedom Central Canada has featured well-known anti-vaxxer Chris Sky and other prominent figures in the Freedom Movement, including one person who's campaigning across Canada to Ottawa in support of a future protest.