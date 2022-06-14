Tyson Billings a.k.a. Freedom George expected to plea out, be released from jail

Tyson George Billings, known as Freedom George and a prominent figure during the Freedom Convoy in Ottawa, is planning to take a plea deal Wednesday that could see him walk free, according to supporters and court documents.

Billings would be the first major figure of the protests to plead guilty and accept a plea deal.

In jail since Feb.19, Billings's arrest was broadcast to thousands of viewers who regularly tuned into his social media feeds during the protests that saw Ottawa's downtown occupied for weeks.

His booming chants of "Freedom" and "Let's go" have become synonymous with the ongoing "Freedom Movement."

During the protests, Billings would often appear alongside Pat King, another prominent figure and one of the convoy leaders.

The two are co-accused of two counts each of intimidation and obstructing police. They are charged with one count each of mischief, counselling to commit mischief, counselling to obstruct police, counselling intimidation, disobeying a court order and counselling to disobey a court order.

The protest in Ottawa on Feb. 14. (CBC/Radio-Canada)

Supporters with close contact to Billings, who lives in Alberta, expect his release following a Wednesday court appearance, scheduled for 10 a.m.

Typical sentencing for charges of that nature, according to legal convention, would mean if Billings pleads guilty he would likely receive a six month sentence. In jail for nearly four months, Billings is expected to receive credit for time served and could be free, likely with conditions attached, as soon as Wednesday.

Billings's lawyer, Jake Chadi, said he was unable to comment.

Billings continues supporting Freedom Central Canada

Throughout his detention, Billings, usually through supporters, has continued to solicit funds through his social media accounts and website, selling Freedom Convoy-related merchandise.

In April, he spoke directly to supporters from the Quinte Detention Centre in Napanee, asking them to buy merchandise from him and support Freedom Central Canada, which for many has become a favoured source of information and updates on Freedom-related movements since police cleared protesters from Ottawa streets.

"I'm doing OK, I am missing my family a lot, though," he said in a phone call broadcast live to supporters.

He directed supporters on how to financially support him, saying his mom had paid a $30,000 retainer for his legal counsel. He said his mom is also covering his bills, including his child support payments and truck loans.

Supporters circulated a poster online about the expected release of Billings, better known as Freedom George for his prominence during the Freedom Convoy in Ottawa. (Facebook)

Billings said he was giving information directly to Freedom Central Canada to share with supporters.

In recent weeks, Freedom Central Canada has featured well-known anti-vaxxer Chris Sky and other prominent figures in the Freedom Movement, including one individual who's campaigning across Canada to Ottawa in support of a future protest.

On Sunday, Selena Paley, one of the Freedom Central Canada organizers, said she spoke with Billings and he was expecting to be released on June 15 following a scheduled court appearance.

Paley said her and two other members of Freedom Central Canada were travelling to Ottawa to pick Billings up and support him after his release.

She asked supporters to come to the Ottawa courthouse in support of Billings — who she describes as being "integral" to truckers safety during the Ottawa protests and "a man who put a lot on the line during the Freedom Convoy."

A poster promoting Billings's release is being circulated online.

If released Wednesday, Billings will have spent 116 consecutive days in jail stemming from his arrest during the Freedom Convoy.