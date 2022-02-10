Public consultations begin on winter convoy's effects on city

The city's auditor general wants to hear Tuesday and Wednesday about how Ottawa residents and business owners were affected by the winter's weeks-long convoy protest-turned-occupation and how the city could have done better.

The reviews were requested by both city council and the police services board, who agreed the Office of the Auditor General would consult the public about where to focus.

"We really want to understand how they felt the city responded to the protest as a whole and understand how they were impacted," said Auditor General Nathalie Gougeon.

Gougeon said this includes issues people encountered with services such as public transportation, community and social services and emergency services.

Any person or group in Ottawa can participate, including residents, stakeholders, communities, schools and businesses.

"What we're hoping to get out of these sessions is … that they help us further clarify the key areas that we should be focusing our audit work on," Gougeon said.

Roughly 25 speakers will talk at each session, she said. No more slots are available.

There is an online survey available for those who still wish to provide input. Gougeon said they have already received over 500 responses as of Monday.

The scope of the audit will be limited to the convoy protest that occurred over January and February of 2022, not subsequent protests such as those during Canada Day weekend.

An independent Ottawa People's Commission launched late last month, with organizers saying they didn't feel government hearings and inquiries were focusing enough on the convoy's impact on residents.