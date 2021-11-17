Freezing rain warnings today for most of western Quebec, Renfrew County

Environment Canada is warning many residents in the Ottawa-Gatineau area about how slippery it could get Wednesday.

There are freezing rain warnings for Renfrew County and all of western Quebec, with the exception of Gatineau. Special weather statements about the risk of freezing rain are in place for Ottawa-Gatineau and Prescott-Russell.

The warnings call for a mix of snow and ice pellets this morning, changing to what could be several hours of freezing rain by noon.

Rising temperatures will turn that into rain at some point; it may be well past sunset when the freezing rain stops. In Pembroke it's expected to be around 0 C when the sun set and 9 C when the sun rises again Thursday.

School buses have been cancelled in Renfrew County and North Hastings.

IMPORTANT NOTICE: all transportation services are CANCELLED, for Wednesday November17, 2021 due to Freezing Rain Warning. All schools are OPEN. <a href="https://t.co/YC2QSZj1VU">pic.twitter.com/YC2QSZj1VU</a> —@RCJTC_Trans

The statements for the capital and areas to the east say it should mostly be rain falling Wednesday afternoon and evening, but it could begin as freezing rain. Before that there's a 60 per cent chance of snow or ice pellets.

A similar overnight warning is expected there as well. Thursday's high is 10 C and forecasters expect a rainy morning.