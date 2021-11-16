Messy mix of snow, rain and ice for Ottawa-Gatineau area Wednesday

The first significant taste of winter weather in Ottawa-Gatineau this season is likely coming on Wednesday.

Environment Canada has special weather statements in place for western Quebec and eastern Ontario communities stretching from Algonquin Park to Hawkesbury, Ont., along the Ottawa River.

It forecasts a brief period of snow and ice pellets in the morning changing to what could be several hours of freezing rain or rain in the afternoon.

There's no reliable estimate yet of how much snow, ice and rain could fall, said the statement.

Ottawa's forecast calls for an overnight low of –9 C Tuesday with temperatures rising to 1 C the next day.

Downtown Ottawa yesterday. Even a bit cooler today. It's 0° now. High 3° w/mainly cloudy skies & a few sunny breaks. Wind WNW with gusts around 30. Low -7°. A bit of snow (1-2cm) or ice pellets Wed morning changing to rain by pm. Risk of freezing rain by pm. High 1°.

Wednesday night's low should also stay around 1 C before an unseasonably warm Thursday that could rise to 12 C with a 60 per cent chance of showers.

Ottawa has recorded about two centimetres of snow in autumn so far. Quebec hasn't yet hit its mandatory winter tire deadline on Dec. 1.

South of the areas covered by these statements, places such as Belleville and Kingston have a much warmer forecasted high of around 12 C Wednesday and a chance of showers.

Cornwall may see a mix of snow and rain without the threat of freezing rain and ice pellets and a high of 6 C.